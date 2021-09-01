A total of 798 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 724 on Tuesday, 833 on Monday, 648 on Sunday, 922 on Saturday, 960 on Friday, 933 on Thursday, and 1,096 last Wednesday.

A total of 35,693 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 1.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on September 1 shows nationally there were 207 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 132,742 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 1.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 22,251

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,364.1

Gosport

Total cases: 6,347

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,495.4

Havant

Total cases: 10,616

New cases: 44

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,402.8

Fareham

Total cases: 8,462

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,273.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,884

New cases: 45

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,366.4

Winchester

Total cases: 8,305

New cases: 50

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,595.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 13,503

New cases: 59

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,596.2

Eastleigh

Total cases: 10,444

New cases: 66

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,706.6

Hart

Total cases: 7,122

New cases: 40

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,296.5

New Forest

Total cases: 10,597

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,898.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,327

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,941.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 9,344

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,348

Southampton

Total cases: 24,686

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,762.3

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 10,032

New cases: 39

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,050.1

Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.

A message from the Editor