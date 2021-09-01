798 new Covid cases confirmed on September 1 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 798 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 724 on Tuesday, 833 on Monday, 648 on Sunday, 922 on Saturday, 960 on Friday, 933 on Thursday, and 1,096 last Wednesday.
A total of 35,693 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 1.
Data released on September 1 shows nationally there were 207 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 132,742 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 1.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 22,251
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,364.1
Gosport
Total cases: 6,347
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,495.4
Havant
Total cases: 10,616
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,402.8
Fareham
Total cases: 8,462
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,273.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,884
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,366.4
Winchester
Total cases: 8,305
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,595.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 13,503
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,596.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 10,444
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,706.6
Hart
Total cases: 7,122
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,296.5
New Forest
Total cases: 10,597
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,898.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,327
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,941.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 9,344
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,348
Southampton
Total cases: 24,686
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,762.3
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 10,032
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,050.1
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.