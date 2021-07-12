912 new Covid cases confirmed on July 13 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
912 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Monday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 726 on Sunday, 766 on Saturday, 704 on Friday, 626 on Thursday, 629 on Wednesday and 668 on Tuesday.
A total of 34,471 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 12.
Data released on July 12 shows nationally there were six deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,431 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 12.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 16,137
New cases: 92
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,508.9
Gosport
Total cases: 4,244
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,002.5
Havant
Total cases: 7,760
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,148
Fareham
Total cases: 5,841
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,025.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,512
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,506.7
Winchester
Total cases: 5,756
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,610
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 9,511
New cases: 112
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,386.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,923
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,182.5
Hart
Total cases: 4,979
New cases: 21
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,129.1
New Forest
Total cases: 7,051
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,915.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,450
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,932.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 6,374
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,052.3
Southampton
Total cases: 17,369
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,878.3
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,150
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,043.3
