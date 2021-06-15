93 Covid cases confirmed on June 15 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 93 cases reported on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 121 on Monday, 126 on Sunday, 101 on Saturday, 139 on Friday, 135 on Thursday and 84 on Wednesday last week.
A total of 7,673 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 15.
Data released on June 15 shows nationally there were 10 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,917 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 15.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,618
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,802.1
Gosport
Total cases: 3,935
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,638.3
Havant
Total cases: 7,186
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,693.2
Fareham
Total cases: 5,329
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,584.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,990
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,079.9
Winchester
Total cases: 5,029
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,027.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,427
New cases: 11
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,772.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,958
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,460.1
Hart
Total cases: 4,533
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,669.7
New Forest
Total cases: 6,297
New cases: 9
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,496.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,974
New cases: 9
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,429.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,567
New cases: 14
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,412.7
Southampton
Total cases: 15,286
New cases: 14
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,053.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,888
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,858.5
