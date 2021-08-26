933 new Covid cases confirmed on August 26 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 933 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Thursday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,096 on Wednesday, 844 on Tuesday, 933 on Monday, 1,034 on Sunday, 1,014 on Saturday, 954 on Friday.
A total of 38,281 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 26.
Data released on August 26 shows nationally there were 140 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 132,143 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 26.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 21,552
New cases: 152
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,038.6
Gosport
Total cases: 6,121
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,228.5
Havant
Total cases: 10,251
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,113.9
Fareham
Total cases: 8,133
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,990.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,575
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,116.9
Winchester
Total cases: 8,022
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,370.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 13,182
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,415.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 10,074
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,433.6
Hart
Total cases: 6,884
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,052.7
New Forest
Total cases: 10,251
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,706.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,114
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,715.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 9,035
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,105.1
Southampton
Total cases: 24,060
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,514.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 9,697
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,814.7
