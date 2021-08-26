A total of 933 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Thursday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,096 on Wednesday, 844 on Tuesday, 933 on Monday, 1,034 on Sunday, 1,014 on Saturday, 954 on Friday.

A total of 38,281 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 26.

Data released on August 26 shows nationally there were 140 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 132,143 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 26.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 21,552

New cases: 152

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,038.6

Gosport

Total cases: 6,121

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,228.5

Havant

Total cases: 10,251

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,113.9

Fareham

Total cases: 8,133

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,990.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,575

New cases: 59

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,116.9

Winchester

Total cases: 8,022

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,370.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 13,182

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,415.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 10,074

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,433.6

Hart

Total cases: 6,884

New cases: 38

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,052.7

New Forest

Total cases: 10,251

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,706.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,114

New cases: 33

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,715.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 9,035

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,105.1

Southampton

Total cases: 24,060

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,514.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 9,697

New cases: 65

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,814.7

