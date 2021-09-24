948 new Covid cases confirmed on September 24 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 948 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 998 on Thursday, 1,053 on Wednesday, 788 on Tuesday, 893 on Monday, 681 on Sunday and 641 on Saturday.
A total of 35,623 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 24.
Data released on September 24 shows nationally there were 180 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 135,983 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 24.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 24,599
New cases: 108
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,457.8
Gosport
Total cases: 7,304
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,625.5
Havant
Total cases: 11,881
New cases: 61
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,404.1
Fareham
Total cases: 9,506
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,171
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,974
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,246.6
Winchester
Total cases: 9,422
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,482.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 15,183
New cases: 88
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,541.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 11,943
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,812.7
Hart
Total cases: 8,153
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,352.8
New Forest
Total cases: 12,033
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,698.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,248
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,916.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 10,577
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,317.7
Southampton
Total cases: 27,056
New cases: 102
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,699.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 11,440
New cases: 87
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,039.6
