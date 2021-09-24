A total of 948 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 998 on Thursday, 1,053 on Wednesday, 788 on Tuesday, 893 on Monday, 681 on Sunday and 641 on Saturday.

A total of 35,623 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 24.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on September 24 shows nationally there were 180 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 135,983 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 24.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 24,599

New cases: 108

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,457.8

Gosport

Total cases: 7,304

New cases: 49

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,625.5

Havant

Total cases: 11,881

New cases: 61

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,404.1

Fareham

Total cases: 9,506

New cases: 32

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,171

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,974

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,246.6

Winchester

Total cases: 9,422

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,482.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 15,183

New cases: 88

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,541.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 11,943

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,812.7

Hart

Total cases: 8,153

New cases: 52

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,352.8

New Forest

Total cases: 12,033

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,698.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,248

New cases: 60

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,916.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 10,577

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,317.7

Southampton

Total cases: 27,056

New cases: 102

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,699.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 11,440

New cases: 87

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,039.6

