957 new Covid cases confirmed on July 13 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
957 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 912 on Monday, 726 on Sunday, 766 on Saturday, 704 on Friday, 626 on Thursday, 629 on Wednesday and 668 on Tuesday.
A total of 36,660 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 13.
Data released on July 13 shows nationally there were 50 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,481 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 13.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 16,246
New cases: 109
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,559.6
Gosport
Total cases: 4,280
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,044.9
Havant
Total cases: 7,821
New cases: 61
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,196.3
Fareham
Total cases: 5,889
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,066.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,562
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,547.5
Winchester
Total cases: 5,790
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,637.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 9,641
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,459.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 7,014
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,250.6
Hart
Total cases: 5,020
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,171.4
New Forest
Total cases: 7,133
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,960.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,497
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,982.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 6,464
New cases: 90
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,123.7
Southampton
Total cases: 17,493
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,927.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,164
New cases: 14
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,053.2
