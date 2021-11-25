Research has shown that two weeks after an extra jab, people have very high level of protection from getting a symptomatic case of Covid.

It comes as The News reported how health experts in Portsmouth were urging people in the city to get vaccinated – saying getting the Covid and flu jabs is the ‘biggest contribution’ a person can make to support them amid mounting winter pressures.

A department of health and social care spokesman said: ‘People who have had their booster vaccine by 11 December will have very high protection against Covid-19 by Christmas Day.

‘Following a rise in cases and a return of lockdown restrictions in Europe, those eligible for a booster have been urged to take up the offer as soon as possible to protect themselves, their families and help to reduce the pressure on the NHS.’

So far about 16 million people have had a booster vaccine or a third dose across Britain.

People aged 40 and over and the clinically vulnerable are eligible to get a booster six months after their second jab, and they are able to book their appointment after five months has lapsed.

Data showed falling levels of protection from symptomatic disease and hospital admission six months after people have had their second jab.

A study previously published by the UK Health Security Agency showed in adults aged 50 years and over, protection against symptomatic infection was 93.1 per cent in those whose first two doses were of the AstraZeneca jab.

Those who had an initial course of Pfizer saw protection rise to 94 per cent.

Health and social care secretary, Sajid Javid, added: ‘With winter approaching, it’s so important that those who are at risk from the virus are protected in order to keep themselves safe.

‘The vaccines are safe and effective and are helping us build a wall of defence against Covid-19. Please come forward for yours as soon as you can.’

Charities backing the government’s campaign to get vaccinated include African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust, Anthony Nolan, British Heart Foundation, British Liver Trust and Cancer Research UK.

