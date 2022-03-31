In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Portchester South East.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to March 25.

We have pulled together the 7 areas where coronavirus cases are the highest in Hampshire over that time period.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

It includes areas with a rate of 1,600 cases per 100,000 people or higher.

See all in our gallery below.

The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.

1. Key Key explaining what the colours on the map mean. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Winchester North and Sparsholt There was a Covid rate of 1,616.7 cases per 100,000 in Winchester North and Sparsholt in the seven days to March 25. Cases were up 24.4 per cent compared to the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Fareham West There was a Covid rate of 1,628.7 cases per 100,000 in Fareham West in the seven days to March 25. Cases were up 23 per cent compared to the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Warsash There was a Covid rate of 1,633.3 cases per 100,000 in Warsash in the seven days to March 25. Cases were up 19.5 per cent compared to the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales