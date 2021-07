Councils are publishing details of when schools report cases among pupils and staff – this is the final update before the summer holidays

Portsmouth City Council has confirmed 68 cases in Portsmouth schools since May 17.

Hampshire County Council has confirmed cases in many schools across the county since May 24. Southampton City Council does not publish school names, but has confirmed that there were 201 cases in ‘educational settings’ between July 12 and July 18.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Covid test is processed Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Schools across Hampshire have implemented safety measures, including smaller class sizes and use of face masks, to protect students and staff.

Here is a list of the schools that have had positive coronavirus tests since May.

Council data does not include private schools.

Portsmouth

Arundel Court – July 22

Bramble Infants – July 21

St Paul's – July 21

Solent Juniors - July 20

Cumberland Infants – July 19

Mayfield - July 19

Portsdown School's Nursery – July 19

Mary Rose Academy – July 19

Stamshaw Infants – July 19

Court Lane Junior – July 19

Milton Park Primary – July 16

Fernhurst – July 15

Northern Parade – July 15, July 19

Langstone Junior school – July 15

Lyndhurst - July 14, July 21

Highbury College - July 14

St George's – July 13

Moorings Way – July 12

Harbour Vanguard – July 12

Copnor Primary – July 8

Newbridge Junior school – July 8

Castle View Academy - July 8

Meon Junior – July 5, July 8

Northern Parade – July 2

Corpus Christi primary – July 1, July 12

College Park Infants – July 1

Southsea Infants – June 28, July 8

Flying Bull Academy – June 21

The Harbour School – June 21

Victory Primary – June 21

Cliffdale Primary Academy – June 15

Springfield School – June 9, July 5, July 19

Trafalgar School – June 9, June 29, July 19

Priory School – May 26, June 23, July 8

UTC, Hilsea – May 26, July 13

Admiral Lord Nelson - May 26, July 5

The Portsmouth Academy – May 21, May 24, May 25, July 5, July 7, July 22

Craneswater Junior School – May 25, June 22, July 20

Cottage Grove Primary – May 20

Miltoncross – May 17, July 1

St Edmund’s – May 17, July 5

New Horizons Primary School - May 17, July 2, July 7

Ark Ayrton – May 14, July 14

Gosport borough

Alverstoke Infants – July 22

Haselworth Primary – July 19

Bedenham Primary – July 16

Leesland Infants – July 15

Holbrook Primary – July 15

Peel Common Infants – July 14

Grange Infants – July 14

Grange Junior – July 14

Brockhurst Primary – July 13

Bridgemary Secondary – July 12

Key Education Centre – July 12

Newtown Primary – July 7

St Mary’s Primary – July 1

Rowner Infants – June 30

Bay House secondary – June 24, July 19

Brune Park secondary – June 24, July 5

Alverstoke Junior – June 14, July 12

Elson Infants – June 14, July 12

Gomer Infants – May 22, June 8, July 14

Fareham borough

Portchester Secondary - July 20

Hook with Warsash Primary - July 19

Red Barn Primary - July 19

Northern Junior – July 19

St Anthony's Primary - July 18

Sarisbury Junior - July 16

Sarisbury Infants – July 16

Locks Heath Infants – July 15

Wallisdean Junior - July 15

Cornerstone Primary - July 15

Titchfield Primary - July 15

Henry Cort Secondary - July 14

Castle Primary - July 13

Crofton Anne Dale Infant - July 12

Whiteley Primary - July 12

Brookfield Secondary - July 12

Orchard Lea Infants – July 11

St John the Baptist Primary - July 11

Crofton Secondary - July 10

Uplands Primary – July 5

Lord Wilson special school – June 30

Orchard Lea Junior – June 30

Locks Heath Junior – June 30

Crofton Anne Dale Junior – June 29

Park Gate primary – June 28, July 22

Cams Hill – June 25, July 10

Fareham Academy – May 28, June 28

Havant borough

St Peters Primary - July 22

Glenwood Special - July 21

Springwood Junior - July 21

Horndean Junior – July 21

Barncroft Primary - July 20

Emsworth Primary - July 19

Morelands Primary - July 19

Mill Rythe Junior - July 16

Trosnant Federation Infants - July 15

Sharps Copse Primary - July 15

St Alban's Primary - July 14

Petersgate Infants – July 13

Cowplain Secondary - July 13

Woodcroft Primary - July 12

Clanfield Junior – July 12

The Hayling College secondary - July 12

Oaklands Secondary - July 10

Park Secondary - July 10

Hart Plain Junior – July 8

Padnell Junior - July 7

Bosmere Junior – July 5

Mengham Junior – July 5

Bidbury Junior – July 5

Fairfield Infants – July 4

Riders Infants – July 4

Mill Hill Primary – July 4

Berewood Primary – July 2

Warblington Secondary – July 1

St Thomas More Primary – June 29, July 15

Rachel Madocks Special – June 29, July 21

Purbrook Junior – June 28

Crookhorn Secondary – June 28

Riders Junior – June 24, July 14

Havant Academy – June 13, July 8

Riverside Special School – June 8

Warren Park Primary – May 24, July 5, July 20

East Hants district

Holme Primary – July 22

Ropley Primary - July 20

Petersfield Infants – July 20

St Lawrence Primary - July 16

Weyford Primary - July 12

Anstey Junior - July 12

Oakmoor Secondary - July 11

Bentley Primary - July 9

Langrish Primary - July 8

Four Marks Primary – July 8

Greatham Primary – July 5

Amery Hill Secondary – July 5

Wootey Infants – July 1

Liphook Infants – July 1

Bordon Junior – June 30, July 15

Wootey Junior – June 30

Petersfield Secondary – June 26, July 7

Eggar's Secondary – June 24, July 10

Bordon Infants – June 23

The Butts Primary – June 11

Winchester

Swanmore Primary - July 21

Osborne Special - July 21

Itchen Abbas Primary - July 20

John Keble Primary - July 20

Micheldever Primary - July 20

Sun Hill Junior – July 19

Compton All Saints Primary – July 19

St Bede Primary - July 19

St Peter's Primary - July 19

Colden Common Primary - July 18

Denmead Infant – July 18

Twyford St Mary's Primary - July 17

Droxford Junior - July 17

Harestock Primary - July 15

Curdridge Primary - July 14

Upham Primary - July 14

Otterbourne Primary - July 11

Henry Beaufort Secondary - July 10

Bishops Waltham Infant - July 9

Durley Primary - July 8

Western Primary - July 8

Wickham Primary - July 8

Bishop’s Waltham Junior – July 4

Swanmore Secondary – June 30, July 10

Stanmore Primary – June 29, July 21

Winnall Primary – June 29, July 8

Kings Worthy Primary – June 28

South Wonston Primary – June 28, July 19

Kings' Secondary - June 24, July 5

Basingstoke and Deane borough

St Thomas' Infants – July 22

St Martin's East Woodhay Primary - July 20

Sherborne St John Primary - July 18

Oakridge Junior - July 16

Chalk Ridge Primary – July 15

Woolton Hill Junior – July 14

St John's Primary - July 13

Park View Primary – July 13

Manor Field Junior – July 13

Clere Secondary – July 13

Oakley Junior - July 12

Fairfields Primary - July 12

Bramley Primary - July 11

Brighton Hill Secondary - July 10

Winklebury Junior - July 10

St Mark's Primary – July 8

North Waltham Primary – July 8

Tadley Primary - July 8

Kempshott Junior - July 7

Kempshott Infants – July 7

Merton Infants – July 6

Whitchurch Primary – July 6

Great Binfields Primary – July 5

Hatch Warren Junior – July 5

St Mary's Junior – July 5

Overton Primary – July 5

Chiltern Primary – July 3

Merton Junior – July 3

Aldworth Secondary – July 1

Four Lanes Infant – July 1

Kings Furlong Infant – July 2

Hatch Warren Infant – July 1

Marnel Infant – July 1

South View Infants – July 1

South View Junior – July 1

St Mary Bourne Primary – July 1

Burghclere Primary – June 28

Everest Secondary – June 28

Hurst Secondary – June 28

Vyne Secondary – June 28

Saxon Wood Special – June 24

St Bede's Primary – June 23

Testbourne Secondary – June 15, July 8

St Mark's Primary – June 11

Winklebury Infants – June 11, July 18

Priory Primary – June 10

Manor Field Infants – June 10

North Waltham Primary – June 10

Four Lanes Junior – June 9, July 7

Burnham Copse Primary – June 7, July 16

Castle Hill Primary – May 23, July 22

Aldworth secondary – May 24

Costello secondary – May 24, July 6

Eastleigh borough

Bursledon Junior - July 22

Freegrounds Junior - July 21

Botley Primary – July 19

Stoke Park Junior - July 17

Wyvern Secondary - July 16

Shakespeare Infants – July 14

Merdon Junior - July 14

Freegrounds Infant - July 12

Netley Abbey Junior - July 12

Fair Oak Junior – July 12

Stoke Park Infants – July 12

Crestwood Secondary – July 11

Hamble Secondary - July 11

Nightingale Primary - July 10

Hiltingbury Infant – July 4

Norwood Primary – July 2

Crescent Primary – July 1

Chandler's Ford Infant – July 1

Fair Oak Infant – July 1

St James Primary – July 1

Shamblehurst Primary – July 1

Toynbee Secondary – June 30, July 13

Berrywood Primary – June 29

Stoke Park Junior – June 29

Shakespeare Junior – June 28, July 12

Wellstead Primary – June 28

Wildern Secondary – June 24

Scantabout Primary – June 22, July 2

Thornden Secondary – June 10, July 10

Merdon Primary – June 8

Hart district

Newlands Primary - July 19

Charles Kingsley's Primary – July 16

Oakwood Infants – July 15

Heatherside Junior - July 15

Frogmore Secondary - July 14

Potley Hill Primary – July 12

Calthorpe Park Secondary - July 12

Mayhill Junior - July 10

Tavistock Infants – July 6

Church Crookham Junior - July 6

Hook Junior – June 30

Court Moor Secondary – June 30

Robert Mays Secondary – June 25, July 5

Elvetham Heath Primary – June 24

Westfields Infants – June 9

Westfields Junior – June 7

Yateley secondary – May 31, July 10

Tweseldown Infants – May 25, July 6

New Forest district

Milford-On-Sea Primary - July 23

Calmore Infants - July 22

Orchard Junior – July 19

Burley Primary - July 19

Fordingbridge Infants – July 15

Hazel Wood Infants – July 14

Burgate Secondary - July 14

Forest Park Special - July 14

Applemore Secondary - July 13

Poulner Junior - July 13

Marchwood Junior - July 12

Foxhills Infants – July 11

Hordle Primary - July 11

Testwood Secondary – July 10

Marchwood Infants - July 9

Wildground Infants – July 7

Ringwood Secondary – June 30

Arnewood Secondary – June 28, July 13

Waterside Primary – June 27

Bransgore Primary – June 25

Oak Lodge Special – June 25, July 19

Priestlands Secondary – June 17

Calmore Junior – June 14, July 12

Hounsdown Secondary – June 14, July 8

Rushmoor district

St Bernadette's Primary - July 22

Talavera Infant - July 21

North Farnborough Infant - July 20

Fernhill Secondary - July 19

Cove Secondary - July 19

Samuel Cody Special - July 18

St Mark's Primary - July 16

Wavell Secondary - July 16

Manor Infant - July 15

Marlborough Infant - July 13

Guillemont Junior - July 11

St Peter's Primary - July 11

Henry Tyndale Special - July 10

Cherrywood Primary - July 10

Wellington Primary – July 5

Fernhill Secondary – July 2, July 19

Tower Hill Primary – July 2

Park Primary – July 1

Talavera Junior – June 29, July 20

South Farnborough Junior – June 24, July 4

South Farnborough Infant – June 20

Tower Hill Primary – June 14

Alderwood Secondary – June 8, July 2

St Joseph's Primary – May 18

Test Valley district

Roman Way Primary - July 22

Abbots Ann Primary - July 21

King's Somborne Primary – July 20

Knights Enham Junior – July 20

Pennington Infants – July 19

Vigo Primary – July 19

Romsey Primary - July 18

Cupernham Infants – July 15

Anton Infants – July 14

Harrow Way Secondary - July 14

Braishfield Primary - July 13

North Baddesley Infants – July 12

Clatford Primary - July 12

Longparish Primary - July 12

Balksbury Junior - July 11

Vernham Dean Gillum's Primary – July 11

Portway Junior - July 9

Portway Infants – July 9

Icknield Special - July 9

Anton Junior – July 9

St John the Baptist Primary - July 7

Westgate all through school – July 7

Test Valley Secondary – July 5

Halterworth Primary – July 2, July 9

Romsey Abbey Primary – July 2

Endeavour Primary – June 30, July 8

Appleshaw St Peter's Primary – June 26, July 21

North Baddesley Infant – June 25

Smannell and Enham Primary – June 25, July 18

Romsey Secondary – June 24, July 7

St Francis Primary – June 24

Wallop Primary – June 24

Andover Primary – June 22

John Hanson Secondary – June 15, July 10

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Thank you for reading this story. The dramatic events of 2020 are having a major impact on our advertisers and thus our revenues.

The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.