Councils are publishing details of when schools report cases among pupils and staff.

Portsmouth City Council has confirmed 14 cases in Portsmouth schools since May 17.

Hampshire County Council has confirmed cases in 24 schools across the county since June 7. Southampton City Council does not publish school names, but has confirmed that there were four cases in ‘educational settings’ between May 31 and June 13.

Miltoncross Academy School Portsmouth

Schools across Hampshire have implemented safety measures, including smaller class sizes and use of face masks, to protect students and staff.

Here is a list of the schools that have had positive coronavirus tests since pupils returned in September.

This list will be updated. Council data does not include private schools. If you know of any schools with Covid-19 cases that are not on the list, please email [email protected]

Portsmouth

Cliffdale Primary Academy – June 15

Springfield School – June 9

Trafalgar School – June 9

Priory School – May 26

UTC, Hilsea – May 26

Admiral Lord Nelson - May 26

The Portsmouth Academy – May 21, May 24, May 25

Craneswater Junior School – May 25

Cottage Grove Primary – May 20

Miltoncross – May 17

St Edmund’s – May 17

New Horizons Primary School - May 17

Ark Ayrton – May 14

Gosport

Alverstoke Junior – June 14

Elson Infants – June 14

Gomer Infants – May 22, June 8

Fareham

Fareham Academy – May 28

Havant

Havant Academy – June 13

Riverside Special School – June 8

Warren Park Primary – May 24

East Hants

The Butts Primary – June 11

Basingstoke and Deane

St Mark's Primary – June 11

Winklebury Infants – June 11

Priory Primary – June 10

Manor Field Infants – June 10

North Waltham Primary – June 10

Four Lanes Infants – June 9

Four Lanes Junior – June 9

Burnham Copse Primary – June 7

Castle Hill Infants – May 23

Aldworth secondary – May 24

Costello secondary – May 24

Eastleigh

Thornden Secondary – June 10

Merdon Primary – June 8

Hart

Hook Primary – June 11

Westfields Infants – June 9

Westfields Junior – June 7

Yateley secondary – May 31

Tweseldown Infants – May 25

New Forest

Calmore Junior – June 14

Hounsdown Secondary – June 14

Rushmoor

Tower Hill Primary – June 14

Alderwood Secondary – June 8

St Joseph's Primary – May 18

Test Valley

Appleshaw St Peter's Primary – June 14

