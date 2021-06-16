Coronavirus: Full list of Hampshire schools in Portsmouth, Havant, Waterlooville, Gosport, Fareham, Basingstoke, Winchester, East Hampshire, Hart, New Forest, Rushmoor and Test Valley with Covid-19 cases reported since May 14
More schools have reported Covid cases in Hampshire.
Councils are publishing details of when schools report cases among pupils and staff.
Portsmouth City Council has confirmed 14 cases in Portsmouth schools since May 17.
Hampshire County Council has confirmed cases in 24 schools across the county since June 7. Southampton City Council does not publish school names, but has confirmed that there were four cases in ‘educational settings’ between May 31 and June 13.
Schools across Hampshire have implemented safety measures, including smaller class sizes and use of face masks, to protect students and staff.
Here is a list of the schools that have had positive coronavirus tests since pupils returned in September.
This list will be updated. Council data does not include private schools. If you know of any schools with Covid-19 cases that are not on the list, please email [email protected]
Portsmouth
Cliffdale Primary Academy – June 15
Springfield School – June 9
Trafalgar School – June 9
Priory School – May 26
UTC, Hilsea – May 26
Admiral Lord Nelson - May 26
The Portsmouth Academy – May 21, May 24, May 25
Craneswater Junior School – May 25
Cottage Grove Primary – May 20
Miltoncross – May 17
St Edmund’s – May 17
New Horizons Primary School - May 17
Ark Ayrton – May 14
Gosport
Alverstoke Junior – June 14
Elson Infants – June 14
Gomer Infants – May 22, June 8
Fareham
Fareham Academy – May 28
Havant
Havant Academy – June 13
Riverside Special School – June 8
Warren Park Primary – May 24
East Hants
The Butts Primary – June 11
Basingstoke and Deane
St Mark's Primary – June 11
Winklebury Infants – June 11
Priory Primary – June 10
Manor Field Infants – June 10
North Waltham Primary – June 10
Four Lanes Infants – June 9
Four Lanes Junior – June 9
Burnham Copse Primary – June 7
Castle Hill Infants – May 23
Aldworth secondary – May 24
Costello secondary – May 24
Eastleigh
Thornden Secondary – June 10
Merdon Primary – June 8
Hart
Hook Primary – June 11
Westfields Infants – June 9
Westfields Junior – June 7
Yateley secondary – May 31
Tweseldown Infants – May 25
New Forest
Calmore Junior – June 14
Hounsdown Secondary – June 14
Rushmoor
Tower Hill Primary – June 14
Alderwood Secondary – June 8
St Joseph's Primary – May 18
Test Valley
Appleshaw St Peter's Primary – June 14