The highly transmissible B.1.617.2 variant was first detected in India.

Bolton, Blackburn with Darwen and Bedford are the areas with the biggest outbreaks of the variant.

However some cases have now been detected in Hampshire.

Data from the Wellcome Sanger Institute featured in a report on Sky News shows that over the two weeks ending on May 8 there were cases on the Isle of Wight and in Southampton.

But there has not yet been any cases in Portsmouth.

Here are the places with confirmed cases of the Indian variant in the two weeks to May 8:

- Isle of Wight – one case

- Southampton – one case

- New Forest – one case

- Winchester – one case

- Test Valley – three cases

- Hart – three cases

- Rushmoor – five cases

The data from the Wellcome Sanger Institute only shows samples that have been processed and sequenced, not the real number of total cases.

