Coronavirus Indian variant cases confirmed in Southampton, Winchester, Hart, Test Valley, Rushmoor, New Forest and Isle of Wight

Case of the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been detected in parts of Hampshire over the last two weeks.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:48 pm

The highly transmissible B.1.617.2 variant was first detected in India.

Bolton, Blackburn with Darwen and Bedford are the areas with the biggest outbreaks of the variant.

However some cases have now been detected in Hampshire.

This is what coronavirus looks like. Picture: Shutterstock

Data from the Wellcome Sanger Institute featured in a report on Sky News shows that over the two weeks ending on May 8 there were cases on the Isle of Wight and in Southampton.

But there has not yet been any cases in Portsmouth.

Here are the places with confirmed cases of the Indian variant in the two weeks to May 8:

- Isle of Wight – one case

- Southampton – one case

- New Forest – one case

- Winchester – one case

- Test Valley – three cases

- Hart – three cases

- Rushmoor – five cases

The data from the Wellcome Sanger Institute only shows samples that have been processed and sequenced, not the real number of total cases.

