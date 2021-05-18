Solent nurse who helped with Covid vaccine roll-out awarded for work

Associate nurse director for Solent NHS Trust, Angela Anderson, was presented with a nurse of the year award as part of Nurses’ Day celebrations last week.

Angela qualified as a nurse in 1988 and has worked in a variety of hospital and community children’s services.

Angela Anderson with her nurse of the year award. Picture: Solent NHS Trust

Recently she took on the role of clinical director for the four large-scale vaccination centres across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Swanwick resident Angela, 55, said: ‘I am absolutely over the moon to have won Nurse of the Year – it’s a real honour and a moment I will never forget.

‘Being a nurse is such a privilege and has been a central part of my life for over 36 years. It is such a rewarding profession and has helped to shape me as a person. I have met some wonderful patients and families and have worked with some amazing people.’

The awards panel, which was made up from people in the community, selected Angela for her outstanding nurse leadership, passion, compassion, and dedication to nursing.

Solent NHS Trust Chief Nurse, Jackie Ardley, added: ‘‘It is with great pleasure that I congratulate the winner – Angela Anderson – who is a real credit to the nursing profession and to Solent NHS Trust. Angela embodies what nursing is about and her passion for nursing, and making a difference, really shines through.

‘Our Nurses’ Day celebrations this year have been very special. After such a challenging year, it has been wonderful to be able to celebrate the exceptional people we have in Solent and, together, share our immense gratitude.

‘All our nurses and the entire Solent team, like everyone working in the NHS, have shown unwavering dedication and commitment to patients, services users and each other throughout the pandemic.

‘We had 13 nurses shortlisted for the award, and just to be shortlisted is such a great achievement. All the nominees should be incredibly proud of themselves.’

All nurses, both registered and non-registered and working in Solent services, were eligible for a nomination.

