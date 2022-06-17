There are current concerns from medical professionals regarding two Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Hospitalisations have increased from the week ending in June 5, to that of June 12.

Woman in hospital with breathing difficulties using a resperation mask.

The largest rise has taken place in Winchester, under Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, where cases have climbed by 61 per cent, from 28 to 45.

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, which covers Chichester, has seen a 53 per cent rise, from 45 to 69.

Not every NHS trust has seen levels grow in such as way.

Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust has only seen a rise of eight per cent, from 59 hospitalisations to 64.

In England, hospitalisations have gone up from 3,230 to 4,295 – 33 per cent.

Most cases in the UK are still caused by the Omicron BA2 variant, originally dubbed ‘Stealth Omicron’, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data shows.

Health chiefs are monitoring the impact of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, designated as UK variants of concern in May 20.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Clinical Programmes at the UKHSA, said: ‘After a period of low case rates, we are now seeing increases in outbreaks within care homes and in hospitalisations among those aged 80 years and over.

‘It is encouraging that we are not seeing an increase in intensive care unit (ICU) admissions.