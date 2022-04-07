Covid-19 infections 'significantly increase' risk of blood clots, major study finds

Researchers from Sweden discovered a ‘significantly increased’ risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) up to three months after infection - and there is a higher risk of a blood clot in the lung up to six months later.

The findings show people with underlying health problems are most at risk, as are those with more severe Covid-19.

Risks were higher during the first wave of the pandemic compared to the second and third waves.

The NHS updated its listed of symptoms on Friday. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Researchers said this could reflect the role of vaccines and treatments, particularly for older people, in cutting their chances of suffering complications.

The study looked at data for more than a million people in Sweden who tested positive between February 2020 and May 2021.

They were compared to more than four million people without the virus.

In absolute terms, it means a first case of DVT occurred in 401 patients with Covid-19 – representing a 0.04 per cent chance of developing the condition compared to a 0.01 per cent risk for those who have avoided Covid-19.

The team from Umea University concluded: ‘Our findings arguably support thromboprophylaxis (preventative treatment) to avoid thrombotic events, especially for high risk patients, and strengthen the importance of vaccination against Covid-19.’

It comes as the pandemic continues to put pressure on health services across the country, with Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth declaring a critical incident with all beds occupied and A&E at capacity.

Almost every hospital bed across Hampshire and Isle of Wight is full, with more than 650 people with Covid cared for in hospitals across the region – more than two and a half times higher than in early January during the peak of winter

Covid rates in England are the highest they have ever been, and the two variants of Omicron have caused twin peaks in the pandemic – one in January and another in March.

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospital in the UK has also climbed to its highest level for more than 13 months.