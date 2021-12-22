Boris Johnson introduced a number of fresh restrictions – including mask mandates, work from home order and a big increase in the drive for booster jabs.

He has however not ruled out going further in the coming days.

A total of 60,508 cases have now been confirmed across the country, the UKHSA announced on Tuesday, December 21 with 15,363 new ones recorded.

Will Boris Johnson will make a Covid announcement? Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Here’s everything you need to know about fresh restrictions.

Will Boris Johnson address the nation today?

The Prime Minister is not currently scheduled to address the nation, hold a press conference or make a Covid announcement today.

However news of such announcements tend to come late in the day – just a few hours before

The PM also usually holds press conferences after 5pm on weekdays – however his announcement on the booster driver earlier on Sunday, December 12, came at 8pm.

When could he make an announcement?

Mr Johnson will reportedly mull over the hospitalisation data before making a decision on further restrictions.

Any new rules would not come into force until after Christmas – and would have to be announced a couple of days in advance.

What restrictions are in place for Christmas?

The Prime Minister announced on December 21 that there would be no new restrictions in place for Christmas and Boxing Day, just the ones currently in force.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron