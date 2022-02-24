Explosions have been reported across the country through the early hours of this morning.

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat condemned Russia’s ‘vile act of war’ against Ukraine.

EU foreign affairs policy chief Josep Borrell said the events in Ukraine mark ‘among the darkest (hours) for Europe since the end of World War Two’.

A woman walks through a near empty Independence Square on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. Picture: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine urged UK nationals to leave Ukraine immediately.

Melinda Simmons wrote on Twitter: ‘We advise GB nationals to leave Ukraine immediately if you judge that it is safe to do so from your location. Please call +380 44 490 3660 if you need assistance.’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: ‘Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is unprovoked and unjustifiable. His actions will have horrendous and tragic consequences that will echo throughout the world and throughout history.’

The UK Foreign Office has said people should not attempt to cross from Russia into Ukraine.

The official advice was updated on Thursday to say: ‘There are multiple reports of widespread military activity in Ukraine. You should not attempt to cross into Ukraine from Russia.’

