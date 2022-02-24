Ukraine war live: Brits urged to leave Ukraine 'immediately' as Russian begins 'full-scale' invasion
BRITS are being urged to leave Ukraine ‘immediately’ as Russia launches an invasion of the country.
Explosions have been reported across the country through the early hours of this morning.
Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat condemned Russia’s ‘vile act of war’ against Ukraine.
EU foreign affairs policy chief Josep Borrell said the events in Ukraine mark ‘among the darkest (hours) for Europe since the end of World War Two’.
Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine urged UK nationals to leave Ukraine immediately.
Melinda Simmons wrote on Twitter: ‘We advise GB nationals to leave Ukraine immediately if you judge that it is safe to do so from your location. Please call +380 44 490 3660 if you need assistance.’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: ‘Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is unprovoked and unjustifiable. His actions will have horrendous and tragic consequences that will echo throughout the world and throughout history.’
The UK Foreign Office has said people should not attempt to cross from Russia into Ukraine.
The official advice was updated on Thursday to say: ‘There are multiple reports of widespread military activity in Ukraine. You should not attempt to cross into Ukraine from Russia.’
For all the latest updates follow our live blog below.
Ukraine Live: Latest updates as Russia begins invasion
Last updated: Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 10:45
- Russia has begun a ‘full-scale’ invasion of Ukraine
- Explosions reported across the country
- Brits told to ‘leave immediately’
Attack on Ukraine is ‘act of great evil’
The Archbisops of Canterbury and York have condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine as “an act of great evil”.
In a joint statment, the Most Rev Justin Welby and the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell have urging Christians to make Sunday a day of prayer for Ukraine, Russia and for peace.
“The horrific and unprovoked attack on Ukraine is an act of great evil,” they said.
“Placing our trust in Jesus Christ, the author of peace, we pray for an urgent ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian forces.
“We call for a public decision to choose the way of peace and an international conference to secure long-term agreements for stability and lasting peace.
“We invite Christians to make this Sunday a day for prayer for Ukraine, Russia and for peace.
“We also give our support to the call from Pope Francis for a global day of prayer and fasting for peace on Ash Wednesday, March 2.”
Belarus closes part of its airspace
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Russia
Boris Johnson set to address the nation this morning
The Prime Minister will address the nation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
He will be making a statement this morning - although the time is yet to be confirmed.
Mr Johnson will also make a statement in House of Commons at 5pm.
More than 40 people have been killed in Ukraine
The Ukrainian president has been giving an update on the conflict this morning.