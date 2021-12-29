The prevalence of the Omicron variant has seen daily positive cases reach record highs.

Today, a record high of 117,093 new infections has been reported in England, breaking the previous record of 113,628 on Christmas Day.

No new restrictions have been implemented as the Government continues to encourage people to have a booster vaccination.

It was reported by The News two days ago that roughly 90 per cent of new cases in England are believed to be the Omicron variant.

Cases are rising at different rates across the country.

Government statistics show the rate of cases rose from 808.7 per 100,000 in the week to 16 December in England, to 1,207.4 in the week to 23 December.

In Portsmouth, Covid-19 cases rates have increased by 39.3 per cent in the same time-frame.

Here are the areas in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham with the largest increase in case rates per 100,000 people.

Locks Heath had 1059.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 66.7 per cent from the week before. This ward has the highest case rate increase in Fareham.

Cosham South had 1149 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 91.9 per cent from the week before.

Hayling West and North had 988 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 93.5 per cent from the week before.

Southsea Fawcett Road had 1040.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 95.9 per cent from the week before.