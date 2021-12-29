The prevalence of the Omicron variant has seen daily positive cases reach record highs.
Today, a record high of 117,093 new infections has been reported in England, breaking the previous record of 113,628 on Christmas Day.
No new restrictions have been implemented as the Government continues to encourage people to have a booster vaccination.
COVID LATEST: England reports highest daily Covid cases since start of pandemic, Travel bosses demand end to expensive Covid tests as Omicron ‘has already spread’, Revealed: The number of staff off work due to Covid at Hampshire hospitals including in Portsmouth, Southampton, Winchester and Basingstoke
It was reported by The News two days ago that roughly 90 per cent of new cases in England are believed to be the Omicron variant.
Cases are rising at different rates across the country.
Government statistics show the rate of cases rose from 808.7 per 100,000 in the week to 16 December in England, to 1,207.4 in the week to 23 December.
In Portsmouth, Covid-19 cases rates have increased by 39.3 per cent in the same time-frame.
Here are the areas in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham with the largest increase in case rates per 100,000 people.