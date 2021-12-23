The country is in the midst of the Omicron wave, which has caused a spike in cases across the south and the country as a whole.

The latest figures show how badly hospitals in Portsmouth, Southampton and Hampshire have been affected by absences due to Covid – either through sickness or self-isolation.

Nationally the total number of days lost due to covid staff absence increased by 38 per cent in the week ending December 19 compared to the week before.

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: ‘The NHS is on a war footing and staff are taking the fight to Omicron, by boosting hundreds of thousands of people each day, treating thousands of seriously ill Covid patients and delivering urgent care for other conditions, all while seeing a worrying, high and rising increase in absence due to Covid.

‘We are once again ramping up to deal with the rise in Covid infections, and quite rightly staff are making every possible preparation for the uncertain challenges of Omicron, including recruiting thousands of nurses and reservists, but while we’ll leave no stone unturned to get the NHS battle ready, it remains the case that the best way to protect yourself and others is to follow guidance and to come forward and get your first, second and booster jabs.’

