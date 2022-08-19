Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of Tuesday, figures show Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 148 coronavirus patients in hospital.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated for the virus by 8am on Tuesday was up from 104 the previous week.

Despite the rise, the number of beds occupied those who tested positive for Covid-19 has fallen this month.

It has decreased by 38 per cent in the last four weeks, with 238 beds being occupied.

Nationally, there were 7,832 Covid victims in hospital as of Tuesday.

The number of people in mechanical ventilation beds was 195, though those figures have fallen by 39 per cent over the last four weeks.

There are marked decreases in the amount of people hospitalised nationally with the virus in that same time frame nationally – a drop of 43 per cent.