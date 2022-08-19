Covid-19: Over 100 people in hospital with coronavirus in Portsmouth this week as numbers fall nationally
MORE than 100 people were in hospital in Portsmouth this week battling Covid-19.
As of Tuesday, figures show Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 148 coronavirus patients in hospital.
Read More
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated for the virus by 8am on Tuesday was up from 104 the previous week.
Despite the rise, the number of beds occupied those who tested positive for Covid-19 has fallen this month.
Most Popular
-
1
Patients who had their operations cancelled in Portsmouth are still waiting weeks later to be treated
-
2
Portchester sisters get a new lease of life after simultaneously shedding the pounds with Slimming World
-
3
Stubbington family’s bid to bring home ‘fighter’ father who beat Covid ‘nightmare’ despite all odds
-
4
Depression rates in Portsmouth soar as more people seek help for their mental health
-
5
Buckland dental practice invites city MP to join staff on the dentistry frontline as Portsmouth’s healthcare crisis continues
It has decreased by 38 per cent in the last four weeks, with 238 beds being occupied.
Nationally, there were 7,832 Covid victims in hospital as of Tuesday.
The number of people in mechanical ventilation beds was 195, though those figures have fallen by 39 per cent over the last four weeks.
There are marked decreases in the amount of people hospitalised nationally with the virus in that same time frame nationally – a drop of 43 per cent.
Zero deaths from the virus have been reported this week locally.