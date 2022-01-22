Covid-19 vaccine given to a person in a hot tub in Portsmouth

The revelation was made today as NHS teams continue to strive to increase uptake of jab.

Coronavirus vaccines have already been given out at sport stadiums, shopping centres and Heaven nightclub in London.

It has now emerged that a person with additional learning needs was given a Covid-19 jab at home in a hot tub – an example of efforts made to make sure people feel safe when getting vaccinated.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: Krishan Patel with the Covid vaccine at Goldchem pharmacy, Southsea on 16 July 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS Covid vaccination programme, said: ‘Our campaigns have a huge impact, but in very different ways.

‘We’ve seen some incredible stories of people coming forward because they’ve had an approach that is just much more tailored for them.

‘So many people can go down to their community pharmacy, their general practice team, to a vaccination centre to get protected, but for others it’s a little bit more complicated.

‘I’m so proud of our teams, for example in Portsmouth where they’ve gone out and vaccinated people with quite complex health needs.

‘One individual was vaccinated at home in his hot tub because he has additional learning needs and it was a way of making sure that he felt safe and secure as he got his vaccination.

‘Our teams stop at nothing to make sure that our country is protected.’

Dr Kanani said it is not too late to get jabbed, adding: ‘There is always a vaccine available for you with your name on it.

‘It’s there for you and no-one will judge you if you’ve decided just now to come forward for your first vaccine. Please come forward.’

The news comes a pop-up clinics across Hampshire were launched this weekend to help people get their vaccine or booster jabs.

Churches, universities, community centres and walk-in clinics provided by GP practices are supporting the weekend drive.

In Portsmouth, a clinic has been set up in Gunwharf Quays, which is providing jabs until 6pm tonight and again from noon until 6pm tomorrow.

St James’ Hospital is also running its daily clinics until 8pm. People aged 12-15 will need to attend a vaccination centre with their parent or guardian, who will be asked to give their consent. Children can get a 1st dose of the vaccine from the day they turn 12.

And Oaks Healthcare, in London Road, Cowplain will be opening its doors from 9am to 1:30pm tomorrow.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron