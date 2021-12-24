PCR test. Picture Getty Images.

But the Omicron wave is well under way and cases continue to be confirmed at record rates.

If you are suddenly feeling any symptoms over the festive period, you will want to get tested to make sure it isn’t Covid.

But will the PCR test sites remain open on Christmas and Boxing Day?

Here’s what you need to know:

Can you get a PCR test on Christmas Day?

All test sites will remain open, with booking slots available on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

Test site operating hours may be extended if there is increased demand for PCR testing.

People will be able to order LFD and PCR tests every day over the festive period.

The 119 service will continue to operate on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 7am to 6pm, and Christmas Day and New Year’s Day from 7am to 5pm. On other days, the service will operate from 7am to 11pm.

In some cases, tests may take slightly longer than usual to arrive due to Royal Mail’s collection and delivery times over the festive period.

NHS Test and Trace contact tracers will also continue to work throughout the festive period, with services provided online through the self-service process on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of UKHSA, said: ‘The vital work of NHS Test and Trace will not stop for Christmas. I am very grateful to every single member of our staff who, right through the pandemic, have been part of our front line services against the pandemic. They will be sacrificing time with their loved ones to make sure testing and tracing continues, with minimal disruption to our services during the festive season.

‘With COVID-19 cases currently at record levels, we must continue with precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

‘If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, you must self-isolate and take a PCR test as soon as possible. If you do not have symptoms, please take an LFD test before visiting vulnerable friends and family, and before situations where there is a higher risk of catching or passing on the virus. Continue to keep practising hands, face, space and increase ventilation when you are meeting indoors.

‘It remains vital to follow the guidance and make sure to take up the offer of a vaccine.’

When should you book a PCR test?

On the government’s website it says: ‘Please book a PCR test if you have COVID-19 symptoms or if you have tested positive following an LFD test.’

How can you book a test?

You can book a test online by clicking this link here or by calling 119.

