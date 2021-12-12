Boris Johnson is set to address the nation tonight. Picture: Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Boris Johnson will give a pre-recorded statement at 8pm, Downing Street has said.

It is expected that the PM will give an updated on booster vaccines.

You will be able to watch the statement on terrestrial channels including BBC – as well as on news channels such as Sky News.

Mr Johnson’s address comes as UK Covid Alert Level has been increased from Level 3 to Level 4.

The move comes in ‘light of the rapid increase in Omicron cases’.

The country’s four chief medical officers and NHS England’s national medical director have recommended to ministers that the UK go up to Level 4 from Level 3.

The decision to increase the alert level follows advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) after a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron mutation were recorded in the UK as of Sunday.

It brings the total number of UK cases of Omicron to 3,137, a 65 per cent increase from Saturday’s total of 1,898 UK cases.

