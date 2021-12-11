The strain was first identified in South Africa but cases have since been detected in England and Scotland – as well as other parts of Europe.

In response to the variant, six African countries were placed on the travel red list.

Earlier in the week seven cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Hampshire – and now it has been confirmed in Portsmouth.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he attends a media briefing on the latest Covid-19 update in the Downing Street briefing room, central London on November 27, 2021. Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The first case was confirmed in the city on December 8 – and now the strain has been found in Solent Infants School, the city council confirmed.

Plan B restrictions have started to come into force with extension of mask mandates on Friday with work from home guidance coming into force on Monday and partial vaccine passports from Wednesday.

On December 11 a total of 633 new omicron cases were confirmed in the UK taking total to 1,898 – including 11 new case in Scotland, bringing the total to 121, 618 new cases in England, bringing the total to 1,757, 2 more in Wales bringing the total to 15 and 2 new cases in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 5.

Omicron cases have been confirmed in local authorities across Hampshire. Picture: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

A total of 60 confirmed and suspected cases of Omicron have been found across Hampshire so far.

The data comes from the government.

See how many where you live below:

SEE ALSO: Schools could close early for Christmas as new Covid guidance issued for pupils

Portsmouth

Confirmed – 3

Suspected – 3

Total – 6

Gosport

Confirmed – 0

Suspected – 0

Total – 0

Fareham

Confirmed – 2

Suspected – 0

Total – 2

Havant

Confirmed – 0

Suspected – 1

Total – 1

East Hampshire

Confirmed – 1

Suspected – 14

Total – 15

Winchester

Confirmed – 1

Suspected – 2

Total – 3

Basingstoke and Deane

Confirmed – 4

Suspected – 4

Total – 8

Eastleigh

Confirmed – 1

Suspected – 0

Total – 1

Hart

Confirmed – 0

Suspected – 4

Total – 4

New Forest

Confirmed – 0

Suspected – 1

Total – 1

Rushmoor

Confirmed – 1

Suspected – 4

Total – 5

Test Valley

Confirmed – 5

Suspected – 0

Total – 5

Southampton

Confirmed – 6

Suspected – 2

Total – 8

Isle of Wight

Confirmed – 0

Suspected – 0

Total – 0

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron