The strain which was first identified in South Africa, has been confirmed in Portsmouth as well as throughout the rest of the UK.

The government initially introduced a handful of restrictions on November 30, but have now announced the introduction of Plan B.

The first of the new restrictions come into force on December 10 – with more measures being put in place next week.

Here is all you need to know:

Full list of places you have to wear a face mask

From November 30, face masks were mandatory on public transport – including trains and buses.

Masks were also required in all shops, supermarkets, banks, post offices and hairdressers.

However from December 10, face masks are required in almost all indoor venues.

So this includes: cinemas, theatres, places of worship and gyms,

Do you need to wear them in pubs and restaurants?

Despite Plan B being introduced you will still not have to wear face masks in hospitality settings – which includes pubs and restaurants.

This is because there are exceptions to wearing masks include when eating, drinking, exercising or singing.

What other rules are changing?

In the restrictions introduced on November 30 – travellers arriving in the UK have to self-isolation until they receive a negative result from a PCR test taken on the second day after they arrive.

The tests must be bought from the private sector, typically costing around £55.

Pre-departure lateral flow or PCR tests are also required before you set off for the UK – and must be taken no earlier than 48 hours before departure.

On December 8, the Prime Minister announced he will be introducing Plan B measures – and this means a partial introduction of vaccine passports.

Mandatory vaccine passports are being brought in for larger events and nightclubs, so that people can prove they are double-jabbed.

Venues include those indoors that are unseated with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue hosting more than 10,000 people.

A negative lateral flow test will also be sufficient proof.

This measure comes into force from Wednesday, December 15.

The return of the guidance to work from home will also return – this comes into force on Monday.

What are the punishments for not following the rules?

Not wearing a mask on public transport or in shops could land you with a fine.

These will start at £200 but could rise as high as £6,400 for repeat offenders.

While if you are caught breaking the isolation rules after returning from international travel the fines start at £1,000.

But could rise to £10,000 for repeat offenders.

