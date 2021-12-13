Boris Johnson addressed the nation last night and warned we ‘face an emergency’ over Omicron.

He warned that we could see a ‘tidal wave’ of cases in the coming weeks.

The PM urged people to get boosted and announced a target for every adult over the age of 18 to get their third jab by the end of December.

People aged 30-39 are now eligible to book a booster jab.

However following the PM’s address there has been a huge surge in people trying to book.

The News attempted to use the website and we found ourselves in a queue of nearly 10,000 people trying to get onto the website.

The NHS in England has advised people trying to book a Covid-19 booster jab to try later or tomorrow as people face a queue on the website.

In a tweet, the health service said: ‘The Covid vaccine booking service is currently facing extremely high demand so is operating a queuing system.

‘For users aged 18-29, please be aware that booking opens on Wednesday 15 Dec.

‘For all others experiencing waits, we would advise trying again later today or tomorrow.’

