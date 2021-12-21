The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and the prime minister is said to be considering introducing tough new restrictions on socialising - a situation reminiscent of last Christmas.

However, the country is in a very different position than it was last December.

The vaccine rollout has had a huge impact on the number of deaths and hospitalisations, although cases are surging across the country.

Coronavirus cases have increased in Hampshire in the last year.

Based on analysis of UK Government data we reveal how the pandemic has changed over the last year.

The analysis covers the time period 13 December 2020 to 13 December 2021.

Here is everything you need to know about Covid cases across Hampshire in the last year:

Portsmouth

How many positive cases are there in Portsmouth?

Case rates are dramatically higher in Portsmouth than they were last December.

This year (on 13 December) Portsmouth recorded 209 new cases, 227% more than on the same day last year when 64 new cases were reported.

Case numbers are based on the number of new cases by specimen date.

How many more deaths have there been Portsmouth?

The vaccine rollout has seen deaths plummet in the last year but thousands of deaths have still been recorded across the UK, including many in Portsmouth.

Last year Portsmouth recorded a total of 110 deaths since the start of the pandemic, however, this year the number of total deaths has risen to 411 – 301 more people have died over that time period.

This is a 273.6% rise in the total number of coronavirus deaths in Portsmouth.

The analysis is based on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test by date of death.

The death rate per 100,000 people has stayed the same.

Last year 2.3 deaths were recorded per 100,000 people in Portsmouth, while in 2021 the death rate remains at 2.3.

Death rates are based on a seven-day rolling average.

Fareham

How many positive cases are there in Fareham?

Case rates are dramatically higher in Fareham than they were last December.

This year (on 13 December) Fareham recorded 121 new cases, 450% more than on the same day last year when 22 new cases were reported.

Case numbers are based on the number of new cases by specimen date.

How many more deaths have there been Fareham?

The vaccine rollout has seen deaths plummet in the last year but thousands of deaths have still been recorded across the UK, including many in Fareham.

Last year Fareham recorded a total of 88 deaths since the start of the pandemic, however, this year the number of total deaths has risen to 288 - 200 more people have died over that time period.

This is a 227.3% rise in the total number of coronavirus deaths in Fareham.

The analysis is based on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test by date of death.

The death rate per 100,000 people has dropped though.

Last year 3.4 deaths were recorded per 100,000 people in Fareham, while in 2021 the death rate is 0.

Death rates are based on a seven-day rolling average.

Havant

How many positive cases are there in Havant?

Case rates are dramatically higher in Havant than they were last December.

This year (on 13 December) Havant recorded 120 new cases, 126% more than on the same day last year when 53 new cases were reported.

Case numbers are based on the number of new cases by specimen date.

How many more deaths have there been Havant?

The vaccine rollout has seen deaths plummet in the last year but thousands of deaths have still been recorded across the UK, including many in Fareham.

Last year Havant recorded a total of 111 deaths since the start of the pandemic, however, this year the number of total deaths has risen to 330- 219 more people have died over that time period.

This is a 197.3% rise in the total number of coronavirus deaths in Havant.

The analysis is based on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test by date of death.

The death rate per 100,000 people has dropped though.

Last year 4.7 deaths were recorded per 100,000 people in Havant, while in 2021 the death rate is 1.6.

Death rates are based on a seven-day rolling average.

Gosport

How many positive cases are there in Gosport?

Case rates are dramatically higher in Gosport than they were last December.

This year (on 13 December) Gosport recorded 58 new cases, 346% more than on the same day last year when 13 new cases were reported.

Case numbers are based on the number of new cases by specimen date.

How many more deaths have there been Gosport?

The vaccine rollout has seen deaths plummet in the last year but thousands of deaths have still been recorded across the UK, including many in Gosport.

Last year Gosport recorded a total of 58 deaths since the start of the pandemic, however, this year the number of total deaths has risen to 175 - 117 more people have died over that time period.

This is a 201.7% rise in the total number of coronavirus deaths in Gosport

The analysis is based on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test by date of death.

The death rate per 100,000 people has dropped though.

Last year 4.7 deaths were recorded per 100,000 people in Gosport, while in 2021 the death rate is 0.

Death rates are based on a seven-day rolling average.

Winchester

How many positive cases are there in Winchester?

Case rates are dramatically higher in Winchester than they were last December.

This year (on 13 December) Winchester recorded 172 new cases, 760% more than on the same day last year when 20 new cases were reported.

Case numbers are based on the number of new cases by specimen date.

How many more deaths have there been Winchester?

The vaccine rollout has seen deaths plummet in the last year but thousands of deaths have still been recorded across the UK, including many in Winchester.

Last year Winchester recorded a total of 102 deaths since the start of the pandemic, however, this year the number of total deaths has risen to 184 - 82 more people have died over that time period.

This is a 80.4% rise in the total number of coronavirus deaths in Winchester.

The analysis is based on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test by date of death.

The death rate per 100,000 people has dropped though.

Last year 1.6 deaths were recorded per 100,000 people in Winchester, while in 2021 the death rate is 0.

Death rates are based on a seven-day rolling average.

East Hampshire

How many positive cases are there in East Hampshire?

Case rates are dramatically higher in East Hampshire than they were last December.

This year (on 13 December) East Hampshire recorded 129 new cases, 706% more than on the same day last year when 16 new cases were reported.

Case numbers are based on the number of new cases by specimen date.

How many more deaths have there been East Hampshire?

The vaccine rollout has seen deaths plummet in the last year but thousands of deaths have still been recorded across the UK, including many in East Hampshire.

Last year East Hampshire recorded a total of 65 deaths since the start of the pandemic, however, this year the number of total deaths has risen to 191 - 126 more people have died over that time period.

This is a 193.8% rise in the total number of coronavirus deaths in East Hampshire.

The analysis is based on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test by date of death.

The death rate per 100,000 people has dropped though.

Last year 3.2 deaths were recorded per 100,000 people in East Hampshire, while in 2021 the death rate is 0.8.

Death rates are based on a seven-day rolling average.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron