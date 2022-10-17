New figures show Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Queen Alexandra and St Mary’s hospitals, cared for 177 coronavirus patients in hospital on Wednesday.

The NHS England data shows this number was in line with the number of people being treated on the same day last week, but that the number of beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has increased by 64 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 108.

The NHS has urged people to get a Covid jab this autumn

Across England there were 10,608 people in hospital with Covid on October 12, with 221 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 58 per cent.

The figures also show that 135 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to October 10. This was down from 140 in the previous seven days.

People aged over 50 are eligible for a Covid autumn booster and flu vaccine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

GPs are contacting their patients in order of clinical priority as well as helping vaccinate care home residents and staff, while other sites such as pharmacies and walk-in clinics are bookable through the National Booking Service.

Dr Matt Nisbet, GP and clinical lead for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid Vaccination Programme, said: ‘The best way to protect the health services we all rely on to continue delivering planned as well as urgent care is to maintain our high level of vaccine uptake for Covid and flu.

‘This is particularly important for those at increased risk of serious illness such as people who are pregnant or have conditions affecting their immune system.

‘If you are offered both vaccines at the same appointment, it is safe to do this and across Hampshire and Isle of Wight over 60,000 people have taken the NHS up on this offer. Getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to protect yourself and those around you.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far 300,000 doses of the seasonal autumn booster have been given across Hampshire and Isle of Wight. And nearly 6,000 people have come forward since the start of the autumn to receive their first or second dose of the Covid vaccine.

Dr Derek Sandeman, chief medical officer at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System (ICS), said: ‘As the weather turns and more people are spending time indoors, we are seeing a rise locally in Covid levels as well as other respiratory viruses such as flu and the common cold. We have seen in previous years the effect these illnesses can have on health services and know that getting vaccinated against Covid and flu reduces your risk of serious illness and hospitalisation. Across Hampshire and Isle of Wight we are seeing an increase in the number of patients with Covid being admitted to hospital alongside rising demand for our services.

‘While Covid is not the main reason for many being admitted, it still complicates the way teams are able to provide care, to protect other more vulnerable patients from the virus. Please help your NHS this autumn and get vaccinated now. You have the chance to make a real difference to how COVID and flu impact services this winter.’

To book an appointment or get help in alternative languages, call the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 helpline on 0300 561 0018 (open between 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm at weekends).

Advertisement Hide Ad