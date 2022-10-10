Covid-19: Tens of thousands in Hampshire and Isle of Wight receive autumn booster vaccine ahead of winter
TENS of thousands of people in Hampshire have already received their Covid-19 booster jabs ahead of winter.
Since the autumn booster programme launched last month, over 200,000 people have been vaccinated.
This includes people aged 75 or over, the severely immunosuppressed and frontline health and care workers.
Over 3,800 people received their first or second dose.
Dr Matt Nisbet, GP and clinical lead for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: ‘Winter is always a challenging time for NHS services, and we know that flu and COVID are likely to cause additional demand over the coming months.
‘Getting vaccinated is proven to reduce your risk of getting seriously unwell if you catch COVID, so it has been fantastic to see so many people eager to get jabbed so early in the programme and top up their immunity.’
Those aged 65 and over, as well as carers and pregnant woman, can now book a jab as more appointment slots are being made available.
Other eligible groups will be invited for booster vaccines in the coming weeks.
Dr Nisbet added: ‘Our vaccinators and teams have been working hard to make sure the most vulnerable members of our communities are vaccinated first to help reduce the chance of them getting seriously unwell should they catch the virus.
‘This has included GPs going into care homes and taking on bookings to vaccinate registered patients over the next few months, community pharmacy offering conveniently located access to those eligible, and pop-up clinics ran by Solent NHS Trust helping us reach specific communities.
‘Thank you to everyone who has already received or booked in to get vaccinated.’
Getting vaccinated reduces the chance of people getting seriously ill from Covid-19 and offers protections against different variants.
Walk-in clinics are available on a first-come-first-served basis offering those 18 and over autumn boosters, and first or second doses to those 12 and over.
These include:
Tuesday, October 11 – Rowner Community Centre, 10am to 4pm
Friday, October 14 – Kings Church Foodbank, 11am to 1pm
Saturday, October 15 – Chinese Association/Sunday School, 10am to 4pm
Monday 17 October – Elson Library, North End, 1pm to 5.30pm
Wednesday 19 October – Cosham Fire Station, 10am to 4pm