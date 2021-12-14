Government officials are said to be drawing up plans to first limit the amount of people inside hospitality venues or even shut them completely, to slow the spread of Omicron.

Plan B has been introduced, with home working guidance returning and mask mandate extended.

MPs are set to vote today on the partial introduction of vaccine passports for venues such as nightclubs, concerts and football stadiums.

The Sun reports that a government source said: ‘You will be able to see your family at Christmas, but at this rate, you might not be able to do it in a pub.

‘As for New Year’s Eve, that is a different story.’

Earlier today the deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab did not rule out further measures being considered for Christmas or new year, saying: ‘These issues are always discussed but we have got Plan B, that’s what we think is required over the Christmas period.’

As of December 13, a total of 4,713 Omicron cases have been confirmed across the UK.

This includes 4,487 in England alone.

