Covid: Pubs and restaurants 'could close' in the coming weeks, according to reports

PUBS and restaurants could be ‘closed’ by the end of the year, according to reports.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 1:39 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 2:14 pm

Government officials are said to be drawing up plans to first limit the amount of people inside hospitality venues or even shut them completely, to slow the spread of Omicron.

Plan B has been introduced, with home working guidance returning and mask mandate extended.

MPs are set to vote today on the partial introduction of vaccine passports for venues such as nightclubs, concerts and football stadiums.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

A barman pours a drink inside a dark pub. Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Read More

Read More
Covid booster jab: Who is eligible for a Covid booster vaccine in Portsmouth and...

The Sun reports that a government source said: ‘You will be able to see your family at Christmas, but at this rate, you might not be able to do it in a pub.

‘As for New Year’s Eve, that is a different story.’

Earlier today the deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab did not rule out further measures being considered for Christmas or new year, saying: ‘These issues are always discussed but we have got Plan B, that’s what we think is required over the Christmas period.’

SEE ALSO: NHS recruiting ‘thousands’ of Covid booster volunteers - here’s how to apply

As of December 13, a total of 4,713 Omicron cases have been confirmed across the UK.

This includes 4,487 in England alone.

Would you agree with further restrictions being introduced? Let us know in the comments below.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

PubsOmicronDominic RaabMPs