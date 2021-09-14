Kids went back to the classroom at the start of September as the summer holidays came to an end.

The News can now reveal which neighbourhoods in Portsmouth saw a spike in cases in the week following the return to school.

The figures compare the rate of infections in the week to August 31 with the rate in the seven days to September 7.

Areas are listed from the lowest rise to the one with the highest increase in Covid cases.

1. Paulsgrove West and Port Solent Covid cases in Paulsgrove West and Port Solent rose by 7 per cent. From a rate of 442.5 per 100,000 to 474.1. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Southsea Haslemere Road Covid cases in Southsea Haslemere Road rose by 9 per cent. From a rate of 340.4 per 100,000 to 372.3. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Baffins Covid cases in Baffins rose by 10 per cent. From a rate of 474.1 per 100,000 to 522.5. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Anchorage Park and Copnor Covid cases in Anchorage Park and Copnor rose by 18 per cent. From a rate of 427.9 per 100,000 to 505.7. Photo: - Photo Sales