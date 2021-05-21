Provisional data from NHS England for vaccinations up to May 16 showed that 33,285 people aged 60 and above in the city have had two vaccines.

Using population figures from the Office for National Statistics this equates to 82.5 per cent of that age group.

This is a lower percentage than other areas in Hampshire.

The Portsmouth NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Hamble House based at St James Hospital when it opened on Monday, February 1. Pictured is: Anne Johnston (73) from Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (010221-1984)

In Havant 32,351 people aged 60 and over have had both jabs – or 85.1 per cent. And in Fareham 29,751 people have had theirs, equal to 84.9 per cent.

The highest rate in the country was the Mid Suffolk area where 30,406 people aged 60 and above had had two doses, which works out as 93.2 per cent.

Lowest uptake nationally was the City of London are where just 54.5 per cent of the age group had both vaccines – 1,186 people.

As reported, people aged 34 and over in England can now book a first Covid vaccine.

In East Hampshire 31,082 people aged 60 and over had both jabs – or 84.7 per cent.

A total of 18,949 people in that age group in Gosport have had theirs (84 per cent).

The percentage in Southampton was lower with 76.9 per cent of those aged 60 and older had both, with a total of 34,598.

It comes as a new clinical trial has been launched in the UK to see whether a third vaccine dose could protect people against Covid-19 and its variants.

