Almost 250 cases have been found in the UK so far – while it has also been identified in countries around Europe and the world.

It is the latest variant to take its name from the Greek alphabet.

A Covid test. Picture: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

The Kent strain, which was identified in England in December last year and prompted the strict Tier 4 measures in Portsmouth for Christmas, was the first variant to be named by WHO.

It was given the name Alpha – based on the first letter of the Greek alphabet.

Other variants of concern have been identified and called: Beta, Gamma, Delta, Lambda, Mu and now Omicron.

The WHO has skipped over two letters in the Greek alphabet – Nu and Xi, with the former being avoided because it sounded too much like new and the later because it is a 'common’ surname.

But what could future variants be called?

Here are the remaining letters in the Greek alphabet:

- Pi

- Rho

- Sigma

- Tau

- Upsilon

- Phi

- Chi

- Psi

- Omega

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron