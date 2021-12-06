The strain was first identified in South Africa but cases have since been detected in England and Scotland – as well as other parts of Europe.

In response to the variant, six African countries were placed on the travel red list last week.

From today, face masks are once again mandatory in shops and on public transport in England.

Staff and pupils in secondary schools are also being urged to wear masks in communal areas.

Fully vaccinated International travellers arriving from 4am today will have to self-isolate until they receive the results of their Day 2 PCR test – instead of taking a cheaper lateral flow.

As of 9.10am on December 6, a total of 247 omicron cases have been identified in the UK it has been confirmed – including 48 in Scotland, 68 cases were confirmed in England on Sunday and the variant has also been found in Wales.

Here are the locations of some of the confirmed cases:

- Barnet, London – two cases

- Brentwood, Essex – one case

- Nottingham, Nottinghamshire – one case

- A cases was identified in a person who had visited Westminster, London, but has since left the country

- Camden, London – two case

- Wandsworth, London – one case

- Lanarkshire, Scotland – 13 cases

- Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Scotland – 23 cases

- Highland, Scotland – one case

- Grampian, Scotland – three cases

- Forth Valley, Scotland – six cases

- Lothian, Scotland – one cases

- Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Wales – one case

- Haringey, London – one case

- North Norfolk – one case

- Sutton – one case

- East Midlands

- East of England

- London

- the South East

- North West

Close contacts of positive Omicron cases were being ordered to isolate for 10 days even if they have been vaccinated.

The two areas were the source of the outbreak in Scotland which emerged on Monday and was initially confined to cases linked to a single private event on November 20.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously confirmed there were now several sources of the new variant in Scotland as it spread in the community, including a Steps concert at the Hydro in Glasgow on Monday November 22.

In the figures released on Sunday, a further case was confirmed in the Forth Valley health board area, taking the total to six.

People with cold-like symptoms should work from home and avoid Christmas parties in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus, according to Tim Spector, from the Covid Zoe app.

The professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London told Times Radio the UK should be ‘much more open-minded about who we are testing’ and ‘get more people to isolate at least for a few days with cold-like symptoms’.

‘At the moment, we’re estimating that somewhere between one and three and one in four colds are actually due to Covid,’ he said.

‘And so that’s quite a high rate of people that are currently not even bothered to get a lateral flow test, or getting a PCR test, going to parties and spreading it around.

’So if that transfers to Omicron then we’re going to be compiling that problem much faster than we would need to.’

He added: ‘We want to tell people that if you don’t feel well that day, don’t go out, don’t go to work, work from home, because the start of that sniffle, the start of that sore throat, that headache could be a mild dose of Covid that is just breaking through your vaccine.

‘So I think everyone needs to be much more aware of a whole range of symptoms and not wait for the loss of smell or taste which may never come, not wait for fever, not wait for that persistent cough.’

