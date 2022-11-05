Over half a million doses of the autumn Covid-19 booster inoculation have been given to eligible residents. Hardworking teams at GP practices, community pharmacies, roving clinics and hospital hubs have all played their part in the achievement.

Dr Matt Nisbet, GP and clinical lead for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: ‘We are delighted to have passed the milestone of giving half a million autumn boosters in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and on behalf of all of us involved in the programme, would like to thank everyone who’s come forward.

SEE ALSO: Tens of thousands in Hampshire and Isle of Wight receive autumn booster vaccine ahead of winter

A man gets vaccinated at Gunwharf Quays on January 29, 2022 in Portsmouth. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.

‘Despite this great achievement, we know there is still more to be done and time is running out for people to book in for this booster dose.’

Everyone over 50-years-old, pregnant women, carers and those at high risk under 50 – including those with severe mental illness, certain types of cancer, and HIV or AIDS – can book an appointment or visit a walk-in centre to get vaccinated.

NHS staff are visiting care home residents and staff to give them jabs. Health and social care workers in some areas can get a vaccine through their place of work or can book an appointment elsewhere.

Since the NHS vaccine programme started in December 2020, over 4.7 million first, second and booster jabs have been delivered across Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Nisbet is encouraging anyone eligible who has yet to be boosted to come forward. He added: ‘Getting boosted means you are reducing your risk of getting seriously unwell from the virus and we know vaccination can save lives.

‘There are appointments available across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and while some people experience mild side effects after getting vaccinated, getting it done now means you are protected ahead of winter and the festive period.

‘We know from uptake so far that our communities want to protect not only themselves, but their loved ones too. If you are yet to get vaccinated, please don’t delay as the booster programme is due to finish in December and we want to help keep people safe.’

Advertisement Hide Ad