Delta Plus Coronavirus variant: Here are the number of cases in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham, and across Hampshire

THE DELTA Plus variant of Coronavirus is continuing to spread across Hampshire and the rest of the UK.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:26 pm

This strain is officially named AY.4.2 and transmits more easily than other variants of Covid-19.

Officials designated the strain as a ‘variant under investigation’ on October 20.

Scientists are still working out whether it is more transmissible, or whether there are other factors helping it spread.

Vaccines are proving as effective against Delta Plus as they are against other Delta variants, two separate studies have found.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said: ‘There is no evidence of increased severity based on risk of hospitalisation or death.’

The Wellcome Sanger Institute, one of the research bodies that which works with the UKHSA, analysed more than 36,000 positive Covid-19 tests from the week to November 13.

These tests were studied in order to determine the proportion of cases which were the Delta Plus variant.

Here are the Delta Plus variant figures for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Chichester, Winchester and East Hampshire.

jpns 300721 - cosham fire station pop up jabs-1.JPG

Cases of the Delta Plus variant in Hampshire local authorities vary depending on where you are. Picture: Mike Cooter

Cases of the Delta Plus variant in Hampshire local authorities vary depending on where you are. Picture: Mike Cooter

2. Portsmouth

Out of the 178 samples analysed from Portsmouth, 18 of them, 10.1 per cent, contained the Delta Plus variant.

Photo: Neil @ www.skymarinerdrone.com

3. Gosport

Out of the 118 samples analysed from Gosport, 13 of them, 11 per cent, contained the Delta Plus variant.

Photo: Harcourt Developments

4. Havant

Out of the 87 samples analysed from Havant, 4 of them, 4.6 per cent, contained the Delta Plus variant.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

