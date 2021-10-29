Covid-19 vaccines: Who is eligible and where and when can I get mine?

According to the latest government data a total of 155,525 people in Portsmouth aged 12 and over have had their first dose, with 140,438 having had their second – or equivalent to 75.5 per cent and 68.2 per cent.

Helen Atkinson, director of public health at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘More than 75 per cent of people in Portsmouth who are eligible for the vaccine have had their first dose, and 68 per cent have had their second.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portsmouth NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Hamble House based at St James Hospital opened on Monday, February 1. Pictured is: David Senior (75) from Cosham, having his vaccination. Picture: Sarah Standing (010221-1959)

‘This is promising; however, the impact of Covid-19 is still apparent.

‘For anyone who hasn't yet had their vaccine, please find out more, speak to friends and family about the process, and make time to book your appointment or attend a walk-in site in the city.

‘Covid-19 vaccines are safe, effective and offer the best protection from Covid-19.’

However, rates in the city are still lower than in other areas of the country – with the average turnout in England 76.3 per cent for a first dose and 70.2 per cent for a second.

But who is eligible for the vaccine and where can you still get it?

Who can get the vaccine?

Anyone aged 12 and over can get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Children aged 12 to 15:

One dose Mostly given at school during school hours Consent is required by parent/guardian

Young people aged 16 and 17:

One dose Can be booked or given at a walk-in vaccination centre without an appointment No consent required by parent/guardian

Some children are being offered two doses of the vaccine if either:

They live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant, or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis) They have a condition that means they're at high risk from Covid-19 (such as cerebral palsy, Down's syndrome, severe or multiple learning disabilities or a condition that means they're more likely to get infections) Children eligible for two doses will be contacted by a local NHS service, such as their GP surgery, to arrange their appointments.

Adults aged 18 and over:

Two doses - second dose usually eight weeks after the first Can be booked or given at a walk-in vaccination centre without an appointment

A third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is being offered to anyone aged 12 and over who had a weakened immune system when they had their first two doses. This includes people who had or have:

A blood cancer A weakened immune system due to a treatment (such as steroid medicine, biological therapy, chemotherapy or radiotherapy) An organ or bone marrow transplant A condition that means they're at a very high risk of getting infection, or as advised by their specialist

The NHS will contact those who are eligible for a third dose. This is not a booster dose.

What about boosters?

Booster vaccine doses are available for people most at risk from Covid-19 who have had a second dose of a vaccine at least six months ago.

This includes:

People aged 50 and over People who live and work in care homes Frontline health and social care workers People aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19 People aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from Covid-19 People aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis) People who are pregnant and in one of the eligible groups can also get a booster dose

Most people will be contacted by the NHS to let them know it's their turn to have a booster dose. They will be invited to book an appointment.

Frontline health or social care workers can book a booster dose online now - they do not need to wait to be contacted.

Where can you get the vaccine?

St James' Hospital PortsmouthHamble House, St James’ Hospital, Nelson Drive, off Edenbridge Road, Southsea, PO4 8PF

Open to anyone over 16 years of age for first dose vaccinations of Pfizer, and second dose vaccinations for Pfizer and AstraZeneca, if it has been at least eight weeks since the first dose.

Open for booked appointments and walk-ins as follows:

Monday: 8am - 3pm

Tuesday: 8am - 3pm

Wednesday: 8am - 3pm

Thursday: 1pm - 8pm

Friday: 1pm - 8pm

Saturday: 8am - 8pm

Sunday: 8am - 8pm

Goldchem Pharmacy

147a Albert Road, Southsea, PO4 0JW

Open to anyone over 18 years of age for first and second dose vaccinations for Moderna, if it has been at least eight weeks since the first dose.

Open for booked appointments and walk-ins as follows:

Monday to Friday: 9am - 6pm

Saturday: 9am - 12.30pm

Eastney Health Centre

Highland Road, Southsea, PO4 9HU

Open to anyone over 16 years of age for first and second dose vaccinations for Pfizer, if it has been at least eight weeks since the first dose.

Open for walk-ins on:

Tuesday 26 October, 4 - 6pm

There are also dedicated health centres offering Covid vaccines for booked appointments only.

These are at:

Cosham Health Centre

Kingston Crescent Surgery

Southsea Medical Centre

Lake Road Health Centre

Eastney Health Centre

How do you get the vaccine?

Children 12-15 years:

Will be invited to receive their vaccine as part of the school-based Covid-19 vaccination programme. If a pupil misses this opportunity or is home-schooled, an alternative pop-up vaccination is being planned for St. James' Hospital (dates TBC).

Young people aged 16 or 17:

There are several ways you can get a vaccine:

Wait to be contacted by the NHS and invited to a local NHS service such as GP surgery Attend a walk-in vaccination site Book an appointment through the NHS website - nhs.uk/covidvaccine At school, if your school is delivering the in-school vaccination programme

SEE ALSO: Havant mum urges pregnant women to get vaccinated after nearly dying

People aged 18 and over:

Attend a walk-in vaccination site or book an appointment through the NHS website nhs.uk/covidvaccine.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron