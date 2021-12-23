Health and care teams are doing all they can to support patients and drive up vaccination rates as Covid-19 cases rise across the area and health and care services are put under greater pressure.

The aim is to ensure that every adult across Hampshire and Isle of Wight is offered a Covid-19 booster by December 31.

In the last three days alone 102,700 jabs have been given out – an average of more than 4,270 an hour.

Now clinicians are urging communities to take action to support themselves, friends, family and their NHS:

Top five things they have asked are to

• Grab a Covid-19 jab if you are eligible

• Socialise safely

• Support loved ones to leave hospital in time for Christmas when they are ready to be discharged

• Only call 999 or visit the Emergency Department for life-threatening emergencies. For urgent, non- life-threatening illnesses or injuries visit 111.nhs.uk

• Don’t suffer in silence – seek support if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis

John Knighton, medical director at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: ‘It is vital that people continue to come forward over the next few weeks to get their Covid booster and remember it isn’t too late to get your first or second dose.

‘We know first-hand the impact Covid has had, not just on our services, but the people who work and volunteer at our trust as well, so we all need to play our part in keeping each other as safe as possible. Sadly we have seen a number of patients who are unvaccinated requiring intensive care and treatment, but getting your booster significantly helps lower your risk of serious illness or hospitalisation. Our services remain very busy, so please remember to do what you can to help such as wearing a mask and lateral flow testing before going to meet with others, contacting NHS 111 for urgent non-life threatening illnesses and keeping our emergency department free for emergencies.’

Helen Atkinson, the director of public health at Portsmouth City Council: ‘We want everyone to enjoy Christmas and New Year celebrations as safely as possible, while remembering Covid’s not over and the Omicron variant means cases are on the rise as this strain is much more transmissible. But if we all follow the guidance, we can all help reduce the spread and protect each other and our essential services - especially the NHS at what is always their busiest time of year.

"I urge everyone who hasn't yet taken up their vaccination offer, to get their booster or first or second doses as soon as they can and to keep themselves and their family safe, to limit close contact with other people outside their household, especially anyone who is at higher risk of severe illness if infected, wear a face covering in crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces, wash hands often, and clean shared spaces in your home often- especially if you have guests.

"Following this guidance closely is vital if you've been in self-isolation but can leave it on day seven- following two negative LFD test results, 24 hours apart, on day six and seven. Anyone leaving self-isolation early should continue to be very careful until 10 full days from when their self-isolation period started.

‘I'd like to thank the people of Portsmouth for all they have done this year to help limit the spread of coronavirus, whether that's choosing to wear a face covering or volunteering to help a neighbour in need. If we keep going and keep looking out for each other, we'll get though the pandemic to happier and healthier times.’

Angela Anderson, clinical director of the Solent Vaccination Programme and Deputy Chief Nurse at Solent NHS Trust, said: ‘We’ve had such an incredible response from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight population seeking their booster vaccine and it’s great to see so many people coming forward to ensure they receive that extra layer of protection against Covid-19.

‘We still have bookings available at our vaccination centres before Christmas and from December 27 through to the New Year, I would strongly encourage anyone who has not yet had their booster, or their first and/or second vaccinations to book their appointment now and help keep themselves and their families safe.’

Dr Derek Sandeman, Chief Medical Officer of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System (ICS), said: ‘We know that numbers of Omicron cases are rising across our area and we want to ensure we protect as many people as possible, and prevent our health and care services being put under additional pressure.

‘Our health and care staff have been phenomenal and we are hugely grateful for all of their efforts, particularly after another challenging year, but we can’t do it alone. That is why we are appealing to our communities to take a few simple steps to support us this Christmas and New Year.’

Dr Matt Nisbet, GP and clinical lead of Hampshire and Isle of Wight COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: ‘Adding a booster to the initial course of the COVID-19 vaccine greatly increases our protection against Omicron. Our local NHS has done an amazing job in expanding vaccination capacity in the run up to Christmas. Now it’s your turn to do your bit to protect yourself and others by booking in or attending a walk-in. Don’t put this off - the sooner you get a booster, the sooner you’ll increase your protection against the wave of Omicron which the scientists tell us is coming in the new year.’

The Omicron Covid-19 variant remains highly transmissible. However health leaders are backing UK Health Security Agency’s calls for communities to help reduce the spread of infection in their household by:

• Limiting close contact with others and spend as little time as possible in communal areas

• Cleaning frequently touched surfaces and shared rooms like kitchens and bathrooms regularly

• Washing your hands regularly with soap and water, particularly after coughing and sneezing

• Getting help where possible from those you live with. Ask for help with cleaning and being brought food safely to avoid unnecessary contact

• Using a face covering if you need to spend time in shared spaces

• Keeping rooms well ventilated

• Catching coughs and sneezes in disposable tissues and putting them straight in the bin

WHERE TO GET A COVID VACCINE IN HAMPSHIRE

Hospital hubs

Current hospital hubs plus in Hampshire and Isle of Wight are:

Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, BasingstokeOpening times flex to meet local demand with all available slots displayed via the National Booking Service (NBS).Find out more here.Booked appointments only.

Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, Portsmouth7am - 3pm until 31 December 20217am - 7pm from 3 January 2022(Please note the hub will be closed on Christmas day, Boxing day, New Year's day and 2 January)Find out more here.Booked appointments only.

St Mary’s Hospital, Isle of WightThe hub will open on 10 January 2022. You can book appointments via the National Booking Service from today (21 December 2021). The hub is open from Sunday to Thursday with the following opening hours:8.30am - 2.30pm on Sundays9am - 4pm Monday to ThursdayBooked appointments only. Walk-in services are available at other locations on the Isle of Wight.

Walk-in clinics

Milford on SeaMilford on Sea War Memorial Hospital, Milford on Sea, Lymington, SO41 0FR

Thursday 23 December - 2pm - 4:30pm. First, second and booster doses

Wednesday 29 December - 1:30pm - 5:30pm

Thursday 30 December - 1:30pm - 5:30pm

Southampton

St Peter’s Surgery, 49 Portsmouth Road, Southampton, SO19 9RL

Thursday 23 December – noon - 5pm. Open to all adults for first, second and booster doses

Hill Lane Surgery, 162 Hill Lane, Southampton SO15 5DD

Tuesday 28 December – 10am - noon

University Health Centre, Building 48, University of Southampton, Highfield Campus, Southampton SO17 1BJ

Thursday 23 December - 3pm - 8pm

Monday 27 December - 9am - 5pm

Tuesday 28 December - 9am - 5pm

Royal South Hants Hospital, Brintons Terrace, Southampton SO14 0AL

Thursday 23 December - 4pm - 8pm

Bursledon

Lowford Vaccine Clinic, Bursledon Community Centre, Portsmouth Road, Bursledon, SO31 8ES

Thursday 23 December – 1pm – 4pm (Over 16's, any doses but only Pfizer) Parking limited so patients encouraged to come by means other than a car if possible.

Friday 24 December - 9.30am - 12noon (Over 16's, any doses but only Pfizer) Parking limited so patients encouraged to come by means other than a car if possible.

PortsmouthThe Drayton Surgery, 280 Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth, PO6 1PA

Thursday 23 December – 9am - 12:30pm and 2pm - 5pm

Southsea Medical Centre, Carlisle Road, Southsea

Thursday 23 December 8am - 4:30pm

Friday 24 December - 8am - noon

Denmead

Denmead Health Centre, Hambledon Road, Denmead, PO7 6NR

Thursday 23 December – 12:30pm – 4.30pm. Open to anyone aged 16 and over who is eligible for a booster jab. Pfizer clinic. Parking limited – if possible please park off-site. Thank you

Cowplain

Oaks Healthcare, 30 London Rd, Cowplain, Waterlooville, PO8 8DL

Thursday 23 December – 9.30am – 12.30pm. Open to anyone aged 16 and over who is eligible for a booster jab. Pfizer clinic. Parking limited – if possible please park off-site. Thank you

Basingstoke

Gillies Health Centre, Sullivan Road, Basingstoke, RG22 4EH

Thursday 23 December - 9am - 5pm. Open to all adults for booster doses. Moderna only

Please do not attend if you have an appointment booked before 31/12/21 at any siteJameson House, Chineham Court, Lutyens Close, Lychpit, Basingstoke RG24 8AG

Thursday 23 December - until 6.30pm (Offering 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Boosters Moderna, Pfizer, AZ)

Hampshire Court Hotel, Centre Drive, Chineham, Basingstoke RG24 8FG

Thursday 23 December - until 6.30pm (Boosters only, Moderna only)

Wednesday 29 December - 8am - 1pm and 2pm - 6.30pm (For parking follow RED vaccination centre signs to East Car Park)

Thursday 30 December - 8am - 1pm and 2pm - 6.30pm (For parking follow RED vaccination centre signs to East Car Park)

Hook

Hook Community Centre, Ravenscroft, Hook, RG27 9NN

Thursday 23 December - 9am - 5pm. Open to all adults for booster doses. Moderna only

Please do not attend if you have an appointment booked before 31/12/21 at any siteIsle of WightWestridge Leisure Centre, Ryde

Thursday 23 December - 8.30am to 6pm - walk-ins all doses including boosters

Friday 24 December - 8:30am – 1pm. Walk-in. Pfizer, all doses

Tuesday 28 December - 10am – 4pm. Walk-in. Pfizer, all doses

Wednesday 29 December - 8:30am – 6pm. Walk-in. Pfizer, all doses

Thursday 30 December - 8:30am – 6pm – booked and walk-in. Pfizer, all doses

Friday 31 December -8:30am – 6pm. Walk-in. Pfizer, all doses

Newport Health Centre, Newport

Walk-in appointments offering Pfizer first, second and booster doses

Thursday 23 December - 9am - 5pm

Friday 24 December - 9am - 2pm

Wednesday 29 December - 9am - 2pm

Thursday 30 December - 9am - 2pm

Friday 31 December - 9am - 2pm

Eastleigh

Eastleigh Health Centre, Newtown Road, Eastleigh, SO50 9AG

Tuesday 28 December - 9am - 6pm

Wednesday 29 December - 9am - 6pm

Thursday 30 December - 9am - 6pm

Open to all adults - you do not need to be registered with Eastleigh Health Centre

Vaccination centres

Southampton

Oakley Road Vaccination Centre, Oakley Road, Millbrook, Southampton, SO16 4GX

PLEASE NOTE: Oakley Road is running the following service:

Walk-in clinic for people aged 16 and over who require a first, or second dose only at the following times:

Monday: 8am - 8pm

Tuesday: 8am - 8pm

Wednesday: 8am - 8pm

Thursday: 8am - 8pm

Friday: 8am - 8pm

Saturday: 8am - 8pm

Sunday: 8am - 8pm

Over the Christmas period the opening hours are as follows:

24th December, 8am - 3pm (subject to change)

25th and 26th December - CLOSED

27th - 31st December, 8am - 8pm

Appointment only sessions for COVID-19 boosters - you can book online here.

Appointment only sessions for 12-15 year olds first doses - you can book online here.

St James' Hospital Portsmouth

Hamble House, St James’ Hospital, Nelson Drive, off Edenbridge Road, Southsea, PO4 8LD)

PLEASE NOTE: St James' Hospital is running the following service:

Walk-in clinic for people aged 16 and over who require first and second doses only at the following times:

Monday: 8am – 7.30pm

Tuesday: 8am – 7.30pm

Wednesday: 8am – 2.30pm

Thursday: 8pm – 7.30pm

Friday: 8pm – 7.30pm

Saturday: 8am – 7.30pm

Sunday: 8am – 2.30pm

Over the Christmas period the opening hours are as follows:

24th December, 8am - 12:00pm

25th-28th December, closed

29th-31st December, 8am -12:00pm

1st and 2nd January, closed

3rd January, 8am -12:00pm

Appointment only sessions for COVID-19 boosters - you can book online here.

Appointment only sessions for 12-15 year olds first doses - you can book online here.

Jameson House, Chineham Court, Lutyens Cl, Lychpit, Basingstoke RG24 8AG.

Open 8am to 6.30pm daily. Open to anyone aged 40 years or over who requires a first dose or a second dose of AstraZeneca or anyone aged 16 or over who requires a first dose of Pfizer, or second dose.

Christmas period the opening hours for Jameson House:

24th - 28th December, closed

29th - 30th December, 8am – 6.30pm

1st - 3rd January, closed

4th January, 8am – 6.30pm

Hampshire Court Hotel, Centre Dr, Chineham, Basingstoke RG24 8FYHampshire Court is providing additional booked capacity in Basingstoke and will be open on the following days over the festive period

22nd - 23rd December, 8am – 6.30pm

24th – 28th December, closed

29th – 30th December, 8am – 6.30pm

Pharmacies

A R Pharmacy, Totton, SO40 8WU

Asda Pharmacy - Eastleigh, SO53 3YJ

Asda Pharmacy - Fareham, PO14 1TT

Ashley Pharmacy - New Milton, BH25 5BS

Boots - Alton, GU34 1ET

Boots - Southampton, SO15 1BA

Brockhurst Pharmacy, Gosport, PO12 3AX

Davies Pharmacy Havant, PO9 1PF

Fair Oak Village Pharmacy - Eastleigh, SO50 7AU

Fastfare Pharmacy, Basingstoke, RG24 9ES

Goldchem Pharmacy, Portsmouth, PO4 0JW

Greywell Pharmacy, Havant, PO9 5AL

Jaffer's Pharmacy - Gosport, PO13 8ZW

Jay's Pharmacy, Dibden Purlieu, SO45 4PY

Laly's Pharmacy, Portsmouth, PO1 2RY

Martin's Pharmacy, Brockenhurst, SO42 7RB

St Peters Church Hall (Boyatt Pharmacy), Eastleigh, SO50 4FZ

Superdrug Pharmacy - Basingstoke, RG21 7LG