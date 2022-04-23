In Portsmouth, one more person was recorded to have died from Covid-19.
The dashboard shows 481 people have died in the area by Friday – up from 480 on Thursday.
Another death was recorded in Havant, bringing the town’s death toll to 385 since the pandemic began.
In Fareham, one more death was recorded, with 326 people having now lost their lives to Covid-19
While in Gosport and Fareham, the number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period, with Gosport’s figure changing from 219 on Thursday to 218 on Friday and Fareham’s dropping from
in all, the number of deaths in the south east has now hit 22,342.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 150,771 deaths were recorded throughout England by Friday – up from 150,468 on Thursday.