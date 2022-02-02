Since the vaccine centre in Milton opened its doors on February 1, 2021 a total of 216,849 doses – including first, second and booster jabs – have been administered.

Making this possible were around 900 volunteers who gave up their free time to support Solent NHS Trust, which run the hub.

To mark the anniversary of that first day around 50 of those involved were awarded medals and provided cream teas on site as a thank you for their work – with the others to be sent their medals in the post.

1 year anniversary of vaccines at St James Hospital, Portsmouth on Tuesday 1 February 2022 Pictured: Volunteers Norman Matthew, Ron Hobden, John Hargreaves, Barry Gould, Alexandra Sard, Albie Somerset and Brett Rumfitt at St James Hospital vaccine centre Picture: Habibur Rahman

Sarah Williams, volunteer lead for the vaccine programme at St James’, said: ‘A year ago I don’t think we understood the scale of the undertaking and the scale of the site and the amount of volunteers we would need. I was really struck by how quickly people stepped up to help, and especially how quickly the Hive stepped in with around 300 volunteers.

‘And in the early days it was the elderly and most vulnerable people. People were really anxious because for a lot of them it was the first time they were coming out of their homes. Having all our wonderful volunteers here made a huge difference to those people by helping them and just being really friendly.

‘And a huge thank you to St John’s Ambulance and the Royal Voluntary Service for providing a lot of volunteers.’

1 year anniversary of vaccines at St James Hospital, Portsmouth on Tuesday 1 February 2022 Pictured: Pictured: Volunteer Alexandra Sard at St James Hospital vaccine centre Picture: Habibur Rahman

Retired University of Portsmouth academic John Bishop, 64, volunteered at the site throughout the year – only taking a short break when he suffered a heart attack in July. The Portchester resident said: ‘I’ve been here since day one. Being retired I wanted to make use of my time and help out.

‘I was volunteering two days a week but in July I had a heart attack. I took a few weeks off and then came back doing one day a week.

‘I didn’t know what to expect but I have really enjoyed doing it. You never know what to expect every day and you meet really interesting people, both in the staff and patients.

‘I think it’s made quite clear to us that we are all valued. If you look at a busy day here and remove all the volunteers it would be chaos.’

1 year anniversary of vaccines at St James Hospital, Portsmouth on Tuesday 1 February 2022 Pictured: Volunteers with Clinical Matron, Megan Sankey Picture: Habibur Rahman

Sixty-nine-year-old Alex Sard, 69, from Old Portsmouth signed up to volunteer for similar reasons. The former member of the Royal Navy said: ‘I came here on February 1 for my vaccine and I thought “this is amazing” and I wanted to come and help.

‘It’s been excellent, the operation is so efficient. We’ve had thousands of people come through and they’re all so grateful to the team.

‘It’s become a part of my life, I will be quite sad when it ends.’

Widley resident Ron Hobden could recall being ‘overrun’ by people wanting their first vaccines in February last year. The 73-year-old said: ‘It’s been really good, I know we have done something for the community.

1 year anniversary of vaccines at St James Hospital, Portsmouth on Tuesday 1 February 2022 Pictured: Volunteer Brett Rumfitt at St James Hospital vaccine centre. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I was here the day the gate opened, it was very good to see all the people wanting to come in but it did become overrun with people parking their cars everywhere. With all of us working together as a team we managed it.

‘I have made so many friends here and have so many good memories – as well as bad like being stood out in the rain and cold for hours.’

Former tax office worker Brett Rumfitt, 62, from Baffins recalled patients being ‘nervous’.

‘I joined exactly a year ago today for the first day of the centre,’ he said. ‘My wife works for the health service. She works five days a week and then started volunteering on weekends as well. I thought “if she can do that I ought to do something.

‘I didn’t think it would go on as long as long as it has but it’s been really good. I can’t believe it’s been a whole year.

‘I remember in the early days when elderly people were coming in for their vaccines even though they had their masks and hats and scarves on in the car you could see in their eyes they were really apprehensive at the thought of it. And then when they were leaving you could see the relief in their eyes, and they were looking quite emotional.

1 year anniversary of vaccines at St James Hospital, Portsmouth on Tuesday 1 February 2022 Pictured: Volunteer Ron Hobden at St James Hospital vaccine centre Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I think younger people as well were quite nervous. I remember one young man who was autistic hadn’t been off Hayling Island at all during the pandemic. I had to chat with him to make him less worried.

‘It does feel like we have made a difference, it really does.’

And Norman Matthew, 75, from Fareham added: ‘I signed up just because I wanted to help during the pandemic. It’s been a better experience than I expected, I’ve been working with a great group of people and made lots of friends. I hope it continues a while longer.

‘Quite a few people come in who are nervous and it’s a good feeling to be able to help them.’

Along with their other volunteers working in the vaccine outreach programme, this amounts to 67,762 voluntary hours – saving the NHS having to pay for 16,810.

Steve Holder, a firefighter for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, was trained to administer vaccines last year. He worked at the centre in Basingstoke in the first two weeks of February before transferring to St James’ where he stayed until July and then returned to normal job while volunteering. He then came back to work at the centre full time this year

‘I have been in the fire service for over 20 years and this has been one of the most memorable things I have ever done,’ he said.

‘The environment is great to work in, I feel really privileged and proud to be a part of it.’

Megan Sankey, clinical matron at St James’, added: ‘I felt really reflective and emotional driving in this morning knowing it was exactly a year ago that we started.

‘I don’t think any one of us thought a whole year down the line we would still be doing this. It’s been quite an incredible year.’

Overall in Portsmouth 161,579 first doses of the Covid vaccine had been given by January 30, with 149,384 second doses and 112,434 boosters.

