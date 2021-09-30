Lalys Pharmacy in Portsmouth reports queues of people lining up for Covid booster jabs

This week the Guildhall Walk branch of Lalys Pharmacy opened its clinic to people eligible for their booster vaccination, including people aged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers and vulnerable people – if their second jab was at least two months ago.

Eligible people were invited for their top up via the NHS booking system as booster jabs have become available nationally.

Pharmacy director Baldev Laly said: ‘Though we have expanded our capacity from two to three stations and deployed extra staff so that they can operate at the same time, we have still had queues of people wanting their boosters.

‘Since having their initial vaccinations six months ago with little or no side effects, we are finding people are confident and fully relaxed about coming for their boosters.

‘The take up, enthusiasm and gratitude is just as strong as the first time round which shows we still feel a collective responsibility in facing what may lie ahead this winter.’

The clinic at Lalys was among the first pharmacies in Hampshire to open for Covid jabs in January this year.

It continues to remain open seven days a week, opening for extra hours on a Sunday, and is still administering first and second jabs for those who have yet to be vaccinated.

Mr Laly added: ‘Whereas the booster jabs are given to those who have been invited to book through the government website, anyone is welcome to attend for their first or second Covid vaccination without appointment.

‘The aim is to head into the winter as prepared as possible, so that those who do catch Covid-19 will be in a much better position to recover quickly and without the need for hospital or intensive care.’

Other eligible members of the public include people living in care homes, carers aged 16 and over and people aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections.

Eligible people will be contacted by the NHS when they are able to get the booster dose.

