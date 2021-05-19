New Covid cases recorded at Fareham College's Cemast campus

The college confirmed three people linked to its Centre of Excellence in Engineering, Manufacturing and Advanced Skills Training (Cemast) campus, which is based in Lee-on-the Solent, tested positive for coronavirus.

However, it could not specify if they were students or members of staff.

A spokeswoman said: ‘There were three cases that we recorded last week.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Centre of Excellence in Engineering, Manufacturing and Advanced Skills Training, which is part of Fareham College

‘We are following all of the government guidance to the letter.

‘Everyone takes a lateral flow test at home twice a week and if it comes back positive they take a PCR test and isolate at home if this comes back positive.’

She could not say whether the cases were recorded through lateral flow or PCR tests.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron