Here's where new walk-in Covid vaccine clinics will be held across Portsmouth over next month

Portsmouth City Council and the NHS is offering a range of new walk-in Covid vaccine clinics across the city, including community centres, libraries, places of worship and shopping centres.

It comes as just over 80 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and over in the city have had at least one jab.

Pictured: People queuing to get their booster jab at the Covid-19 vaccination centre at St Jame s Hospital, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Angela Anderson, the clinical director for the Solent vaccination programme, said: ‘We continue to offer pop-up clinics across our communities to give people even more opportunities to access the jab.

‘If you are still unsure about whether to have the vaccine we welcome people to come have a chat with our friendly team of clinicians at one of our clinics to support you in making an informed choice.’

Upcoming local pop-up clinics will take place on:

February 19 – 25, 10am - 6pm (4pm on Sunday) at Cascades Shopping Centre, opposite T.K. Maxx.

February 21, 4pm - 9pm at Somers Town Central Community Hub.

February 22, 10am - 4pm at Beddow Library.

February 23, 1pm - 8pm at St. John's Cathedral.

February 24, 10am - 4pm at North End Library.

February 25, 10am - 4pm at Portsea Library.

February 28, 10am - 4pm at Carnegie Library.

March 3, 12pm - 6pm at Cosham Fire Station.

March 5, 11am - 4pm at Paulsgrove Community Centre.

March 7, 12pm - 6pm at Charles Dickens Activity Centre.

March 11, 12pm - 6pm at Landport Community Centre.

March 19, 11am - 4pm at Paulsgrove Community Centre.

Children aged 12 -15 can get a first dose of the vaccine from the day they turn 12. They will need to attend a pop-up clinic or vaccination centre with their parent or guardian, who will be asked to give their consent.

Vaccinations are also available at walk-in clinics provided by GP practices, outreach clinics, hospital hubs and pharmacies. People are also able to book an appointment through the national booking system.

For an up-to-date list of pop-up clinic dates and times, visit portsmouth.gov.uk/covidvaccine and check back regularly as new dates are added regularly and timings may change.

