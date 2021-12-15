The prime minister is expected to update the country on the progress of the booster jab programme.

It is understood he will not be announcing any further coronavirus measures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Picture Jeff Gilbert - Pool/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson will be joined at the press conference by chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, a tweet from Downing Street confirmed.

The medical director of primary care for NHS England, Dr Nikki Kanani, will also appear at the briefing.

No 10 said it was ‘clearly beneficial’ for the devolved nations to share information on coronavirus, ahead of a Cobra meeting to be chaired by Communities Secretary Michael Gove on Wednesday.

Downing Street confirmed the meeting with the devolved administrations and the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said they would discuss ‘the ongoing UK-wide response to the Omicron variant’.