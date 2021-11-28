The rules are being introduced on Tuesday after two cases of the concerning new Omicron variant were detected in the UK.

Yesterday it was announced that masks will be mandatory in shops and on public transport, Omicron contacts will have to self-isolate, and new arrivals will have to quarantine until they test negative for coronavirus.

The News spoke to shoppers near Asda and Tesco in Fratton on Sunday morning.

The Tesco Extra in Fratton Way Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

Jean Johnson from Southsea said: 'I listened to the PM yesterday - I haven't stopped wearing them on public transport.

‘We’ve had as many injections as we can and we're taking the necessary precautions.

‘It’s clearly here to stay - we're going to have to learn to live with it.

Asda in Fratton Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

‘I do feel annoyed that people listen to social media and don't wear them - it makes me lose my patience.

‘I was very relieved that all care staff have to have the jab.’

Guy Cordran from Fratton was in agreement that the mask-wearing rules are 'absolutely' necessary.He said that he was ‘concerned, but watchful’ about the news of the new Omicron variant reaching the UK.

He added: ‘I have been wearing my mask throughout and I’m disappointed to see people not wearing them.

‘We should have done this sooner.’

Shopper Kimberley Robinson said: ‘I haven’t stopped wearing one.

‘I’m not opposed to the rules - I think it’s going to keep happening.

‘I think wearing a mask is a small thing to do to keep people safe.'

Copnor resident Dave Tallack said: ‘We wear them at work - I work in a warehouse. I don't see any problem.’

Dave said he is not too worried about the Omicron variant, and said: ‘As long as you've been doubled jabbed.’

Lucy Tribele, from Hilsea, said that she can ‘see both sides’ of the argument.

She said: 'Some people don't want to wear it.’

I had Covid - I was double jabbed and I was wearing a mask.’

A teacher at a local secondary school, who had Covid in February, said he ‘absolutely’ believes that the reintroduction of mandatory mask-wearing is a good idea.

He added: ‘I think we relaxed too quickly.

‘My main worries are my elderly parents.