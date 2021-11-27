There were 303,504 positive test results in the week to November 25, up 9.5 per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 625 cases per 100,000 people, followed by south east England, with 524 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, with 318 cases per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in The News area – including Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and East Hampshire – with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week. The list starts at the lowest.

1. Drayton & Farlington The case rate per 100,000 people has risen from 351.1 on November 13 to 519.1 on November 20 - an increase of 47.8 per cent

2. Alexandra Park, Portsmouth This areas has seen an increase in cases - from 351 per 100,000 people on November 13 to 520 per 100,000 people on November 20. It's a 48.1 rise.

3. Clayhall & Anglesey, Gosport There has been an increase in Covid cases here - from 386.1 per 100,000 people on November 13 to 579.1 per 100,000 on November 20. That's exactly a 50 per cent rise.

4. Hayling West & North The case rate has risen from 395.2/100,000 people on November 13, to 592.8 per 100,000 people on November 20 - a 50.0 per cent increase