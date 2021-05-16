Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan urges caution as Covid-19 restrictions ease

AMID the excitement of reopenings as Covid-19 restrictions are eased, we cannot lose sight of the progress we have made to keep one another safe.

By David George
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 5:14 pm
Updated Sunday, 16th May 2021, 5:15 pm

That is the message from Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, who has reminded people to be careful as they flock to pubs, restaurants and entertainment facilities.

The Labour MP said: ‘I know from my discussions with our city’s hospitality sector and small businesses how prepared they are for reopening safely as restrictions ease.

Read More

Read More
Punters urged to support their locals as pubs get ready to reopen in Portsmouth

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (060619-20)

‘Restaurants, bars and cultural attractions are the life and soul of Portsmouth and after such a difficult year, they deserve our support.

‘We know from past experience how quickly a highly transmissible variant grows. The emergence of the Indian variant is a stark reminder of the need to ease from lockdown with care.

‘As we unlock I urge everyone to continue to follow the rules, self-isolate if needed and get the vaccine when you can.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.