Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Portsmouth people have a right to be 'angry' with government over partygate

On a visit to the city this weekend, Sir Ed Davey slammed the behaviour of the prime minister during the series of events over the last two years.

Earlier this year it emerged that several parties and social events had been held in Boris Johnson’s home, garden, and office at 10 Downing Street breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Pictured is: Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal party. Picture: Keith Woodland (050321-48)

Mr Davey said: ‘People in Portsmouth and across the country in the kept to the rules they were told by Boris Johnson and the Tories, these are the rules – stick to them.

‘They must be angry when they see so many people at the heart of government, from the prime minister to his cronies not obeying their own rules.

‘One rule for them and one for us.’

An investigation into what happened with ‘partygate’ is currently in the hands of Scotland Yard.

‘Let’s see what the report says,’ Sir Ed said.

‘If he doesn’t get a fixed penalty notice then people will lose faith.’