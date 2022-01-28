Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in the House of Commons last week that measures such as mandatory mask wearing would be scrapped today.

In Commercial Road and the Cascades Shopping Centre, most people seemed to be content with regulations being lifted.

Gabriel Haynes, a student at the University of Portsmouth, said he would be comfortable going into shops and on public transport without a mask.

Allison Lees, who works with management at King of Vintage in the Cascades Shopping Centre, said the easing of restrictions won't lead to a big change in customers.

He told The News:‘I’m actually for it, I don’t mind it.

‘I think it’s about time we all got used to the idea that Covid is going to be around and we should live freely.

‘I’m happy about it.

Shoppers walking through Commercial Road. Picture: Freddie Webb

‘I’ve been triple jabbed now, and I just feel comfortable now that I don’t need to wear a mask.’

Plan B restrictions were implemented to tackle the spread of the emergent Omicron variant.

Measures included compulsory mask wearing, working from home guidance and vaccine passports for larger events.

Mr Johnson announced these implementations would end today as Omicron had ‘peaked nationally’ and hospital admissions had stabilised.

Emma McGarry, from Portsmouth, shopping in Commercial Road, thinks it should now be up to individual choice whether to wear a mask or not.

Some businesses like restaurants had been impacted by the restrictions more than others.

Allison Lees, who works with the management at King of Vintage, an independent clothing store in the Cascades, is happy with the decision.

She said: ‘We should still protect vulnerable people, but I personally feel like the whole world is ready to have our personal freedoms back.’

Originally from New York, Ms Lees lost her family run bar in Southsea during the first lockdown.

Since working with King of Vintage, she said customers still came to the store during Plan B restrictions.

She added: ‘I don’t think the end of restrictions will change very much either way.

‘We’ve been getting custom all this time anyway so I don’t think it would make much of a difference.’

Shoppers milling through the streets were chipper and relaxed, with or without a mask.

Emma McGarry, from Portsmouth, said: ‘I just think we’ve done enough.

‘If you feel you want to wear one because you're still being cautious, you should.

‘If not, you shouldn’t be made to wear one.

‘As long as we take precautions where we feel we need to, there shouldn’t be a problem.’

She added she would continue to wear a mark on public transport, and would encourage her mum to wear one, but said it should now be up to personal choice.

Barbara North, 83, of Portsmouth, also accepted the easing of restrictions.

Sitting next to her friend, Heather Brown, 79, on Commercial Road, she said: ‘I’m comfortable, it’s something we’re going to have to live with.

‘We still wear masks in the shops and on the buses, but other than that, we’re happy.’

Ms Brown said mask wearing shouldn’t be completely down to personal choice.

She added: ‘People shouldn’t wear masks in all situations.

‘I think people should wear them if they work for the health service.’

