Speaking in the House of Commons after PMQs last Wednesday, Boris Johnson gave an update on the coronavirus regulations.

He announced that the Omicron wave had ‘peaked nationally’ and that hospital admissions had stabilised.

Mr Johnson announced that Plan B regulations will be allowed to lapse – and England will return to Plan A.

Face masks will have to be worn in shops from November 30. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Plan B rules were announced for England on December 12.

If you are in need of a reminder or have wondered if anything has changed, we’ve pulled together a handy guide.

Here’s all you need to know about the Covid rules in England.

Police presence at Canoe Lake Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

What has Boris Johnson announce?

He announced that Plan B restrictions would be lifted from today (January 27).

This included an end to work from home and vaccine passports will

The government will no longer mandate the wearing of face masks anywhere.

Boris Johnson. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

From January 20, face masks stopped being required in schools.

However people who test positive for Covid still have to self-isolate as a legal requirement.

Do you need to work from home?

From December 13, there is a return of the work from home guidance.

This means that if you can work from home, you should – the government has said.

However from guidance will be lifted from today.

How long do you have to self-isolate for?

In December the 10 day self-isolation rule was cut to seven days – with two negative tests on day six and day seven.

But from January 17, the isolation rules are changing again.

People who test positive only have to isolate for five days – but will need two negative tests on day five and then the following day.

Do you need to take a PCR test after a positive lateral flow?

If you have a positive lateral flow test but no symptoms you no longer need to take a PCR test.

You will still need to isolate and register your positive result.

However if you have one of the core coronavirus symptoms – high temperature, loss of taste and small or a new continuous cough – you still need to take a PCR test.

What about international travel?

From 4am on February 11, fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK will no longer have to take a day two test.

Unvaccinated travellers will no longer have to isolate and will instead have to simply take a Day 2 test.

Are the rules around close contacts of Covid changing?

From Tuesday, if you are double-jabbed and are identified as a contact of someone with Covid-19 in England you are being told to take daily lateral flow tests – instead of isolating.

