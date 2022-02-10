Prince Charles cancels Hampshire trip to Winchester after testing positive for Covid-19
The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating, Clarence House has said on Twitter.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:11 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:20 pm
A message on the prince’s official Twitter page read: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.
He was due to be in Hampshire today to unveil a statue of Licoricia, a medieval Jewish woman.
