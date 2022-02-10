Prince Charles cancels Hampshire trip to Winchester after testing positive for Covid-19

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating, Clarence House has said on Twitter.

By Tom Morton
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:20 pm

A message on the prince’s official Twitter page read: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

He was due to be in Hampshire today to unveil a statue of Licoricia, a medieval Jewish woman.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales giving a speech during a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The British Museum last night Picture: Tristan Fewings / AFP / Getty
